‘British things that would freak out Americans’ is 59 seconds well spent

Pics

The fabulous @yorkshirepeach – or Lisa Dollan to use her proper name – has been at it again on TikTok.

Lisa, as you may know, is an American who moved to Britain and makes videos comparing the US and the UK.

In her latest video she explores some of the things in the UK that would freak out Americans and it went viral just like they always do because they’re so good.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And just in case you missed it – or want to watch it again – here’s another from a little while ago about swearwords.

The dog’s bollocks, that is.

You can follow @yorkshirepeach on TikTok here!

READ MORE

‘When did you realise that you are officially “not young” anymore?’ – 27 sorely relatable responses

Source TikTok @yorkshirepeach H/T Indy100