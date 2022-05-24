Politics

Darren Grimes asked how Partygate is different to Beergate and got answers he wasn’t looking for – 11 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 24th, 2022

The topic of Partygate just won’t lie down and die like the government wants it to, and photos given to ITV News showing Boris Johnson at a party in 10 Downing Street on November 13th 2020 have only ramped up the attention.

The usual suspects were rolled out to defend the PM’s presence at what has already been judged to be a party by the police – and also, as people noted the many many alcohol bottles on the table, through the magic of sight.

One long-standing fan of Johnson – the Brexit campaigner and GB News presenter, Darren Grimes – tried to steer the conversation back to Keir Starmer’s post-campaigning curry and beer.

He asked a question – and got some answers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

To conclude –

WANT MORE POKE?
Get the best of the day’s posts delivered direct to you by joining The Poke+ on Facebook

READ MORE

Darren Grimes’ reaction to the Kabul Airport scenes was as bad as you’d expect

Source Darren Grimes Image Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash