Darren Grimes asked how Partygate is different to Beergate and got answers he wasn’t looking for – 11 favourites

The topic of Partygate just won’t lie down and die like the government wants it to, and photos given to ITV News showing Boris Johnson at a party in 10 Downing Street on November 13th 2020 have only ramped up the attention.

Frodo when he puts the ring on pic.twitter.com/Nmfzfcxpbu — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) May 23, 2022

BREAKING: The Metropolitan Police have confirmed Boris Johnson did not receive any additional fines because he followed the one rule that was for him, rather than the other rule that was for everyone else x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) May 23, 2022

This photo isn’t actually blurred What Boris Johnson is actually doing here is pushing away a smog of COVID droplets with his bare hands to protect everyone pic.twitter.com/t28kASL9kt — Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@nadinebh_) May 23, 2022

Tony Blair had Oasis for drinks at Downing Street, while Boris Johnson has what appears to be Blur pic.twitter.com/z27tfDP2Vc — Lapsedcat (@Lapsedcat) May 23, 2022

Boris Johnson putting the red box in frame like when you open excel in the background and get ready to hit alt tab when the boss walks in pic.twitter.com/VYap7BkoK4 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 23, 2022

The usual suspects were rolled out to defend the PM’s presence at what has already been judged to be a party by the police – and also, as people noted the many many alcohol bottles on the table, through the magic of sight.

One long-standing fan of Johnson – the Brexit campaigner and GB News presenter, Darren Grimes – tried to steer the conversation back to Keir Starmer’s post-campaigning curry and beer.

He asked a question – and got some answers.

1.

The one on the left wrote the laws and guidance, repeatedly broke them, incurring 126 fines for him and his staff, and lied about it over and over again. The one on the right didn’t write the laws, has incurred 0 fines but said that if he receives one he will resign. Idiot boy. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 23, 2022

2.

So let me get this straight. Keir Starmer is allowed to start a FIRE in a fireplace in his own home, but when Boris Johnson pours gasoline over a hospital and sets it alight suddenly he's "breaking the law"? https://t.co/fDaA1QG43T — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) May 23, 2022

3.

Poor Darren doesn’t realise how dates work. The photo on the left was taken when strict lockdown rules banned gatherings of more than 2 The photo on the right was taken when such lockdown rules were not in place Darren doesn’t know how dates work I guess… #Partygate pic.twitter.com/JX9rXsbsZV — Daniel 💙🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈✌🏿✌🏽🌿🌍 (@danielrembrandt) May 23, 2022

4.

The dates, the Covid rules, the responsibility for creating those rules, the lies about attending the events and the fines handed out for breaching the rules. https://t.co/FH8ci4tPP3 — TwoLegsBad (@TwoLegsBad2) May 23, 2022

5.

One of them offered to resign if found guilty of wrongdoing (and hasn't been fined for any wrongdoing). The other repeatedly claimed in Parliament to be unaware of any wrongdoing and has been fined for wrongdoing. So, in a word, integrity is the difference. — Les Onions 🇬🇧 (@LesOnionsEng) May 23, 2022

6.

Can anyone tell me what the difference between these two photographs is? https://t.co/M2ub1iImJH pic.twitter.com/nkzuMX2reL — Blair McDougall (@blairmcdougall) May 23, 2022

7.

I think I know. The one on the right is a former lawyer, DPP and Head of the CPS. The one on the left is simply a criminal. Hope that helps? #JohnsonOut119 https://t.co/hnd82ciCq7 — Sir Nigel of Brid (aka Bridnidge) (@NigelCharlton) May 23, 2022

8.

Can you tell me the difference between these 2 pic.twitter.com/RD3eL2SD0X — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Fórcola🇮🇹 (@Frcola1) May 23, 2022

9.

I dunno, maybe the massive drinks trolley in the foreground? https://t.co/jpEKARTMag pic.twitter.com/ChLU2v7OoK — Unlit Uplands 🇺🇦 (@unlit_uplands) May 23, 2022

10.

do you genuinely think we’re all as stupid as you are, Darren, and don’t know that you’ve cropped out a significant part of the photo on the left? the difference between us and you is that most of us are intelligent enough to go to prison for the crimes we commit 🙃 https://t.co/lioVb6YTjC — Luiseach Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 23, 2022

11.

Can anyone tell me what the difference is between these two? pic.twitter.com/kVUJ7qJua9 — only the very stupid think that I’m Chris West 🙄 (@salop888) May 23, 2022

To conclude –

