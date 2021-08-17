Politics

Darren Grimes’ reaction to the Kabul Airport scenes was as bad as you’d expect

Poke Staff. Updated August 17th, 2021

The situation in Afghanistan following the departure of US and UK troops, remains chaotic, and people have been making desperate attempts to leave the country.

On Monday, this shocking footage emerged.

Responses to the stark scenes were very much as you might expect.

Most reactions were like that. The Prince of Bad Takes, Darren Grimes, had a very different thought.

The response was almost universally on the same page – and not a page Mr Grimes would like.

Prior to calling on Joe Biden to resign, this was what Donald Trump had to say about the withdrawal.

The government pulled UK visas for Afghani students because they can’t complete the paperwork

Source Darren Grimes

