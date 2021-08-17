Darren Grimes’ reaction to the Kabul Airport scenes was as bad as you’d expect

Politics

The situation in Afghanistan following the departure of US and UK troops, remains chaotic, and people have been making desperate attempts to leave the country.

On Monday, this shocking footage emerged.

Kabul Airport runway today. No words needed. pic.twitter.com/8SfzEOprUZ — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 16, 2021

Responses to the stark scenes were very much as you might expect.

This is the most heartbreaking video of this decade. I feel so broken and hopeless 💔 https://t.co/KptieZFUN7 — Akanksha Bhatt ☕ (@akankshabhatt3) August 16, 2021

This is a horror film, playing out in real time https://t.co/QH6Ss3sYnm — Will-i-am (@whiskytex) August 16, 2021

This gonna haunt everyone forever https://t.co/9raPQ8SOKN — Ashtbhuja (@ashtbhuja25) August 16, 2021

Most reactions were like that. The Prince of Bad Takes, Darren Grimes, had a very different thought.

The response was almost universally on the same page – and not a page Mr Grimes would like.

1.

This WAS his foreign policy, you simpering doofus. https://t.co/ro0Y6biSMI — Ross Lawson (@Ross_Lawson) August 16, 2021

2.

Yeah Darren, it has nothing to do with Trump releasing the current Taliban leader and 5,000 taliban militants, without involving the Afghan people, and indeed against their wishes. "Reasoned". By Darren Grimes.https://t.co/psE9q7J1lQ — Phil Jones' limited and specific body double (@Philsbodydouble) August 16, 2021

3.

Say what you want about Darren Grimes, but his shit takes are nothing short of disastrous pic.twitter.com/8EktjROq9k — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) August 16, 2021

4.

He didn't get the chance.#Afghanistan …And the very idea of- Trump- calling for someone to "resign in disgrace."😀 https://t.co/K4H50GMAVy — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) August 16, 2021

5.

Say what you want about Darren Grimes but his knowledge of Donald Trump’s policy to pull all US troops out of Afghanistan is quite disastrous. #craftywank https://t.co/GqtwATGNPn — Nodwell (@the_sensefield) August 16, 2021

6.

Darren's mum has decided to let his room go to an Afghan refugee. She says he has to move into the loft and take his photograph of Mrs Thatcher and his box of kleenex. #craftywank https://t.co/MgV3IbzMhA — Allan Skerratt – Lifelong Socialist (@AllanSkerratt) August 16, 2021

7.

Oh dear oh dear daft @darrengrimes_ is at it again. Donnie would like you to follow him on his new platform, Dazzer. You’ll be the first to hear all about the huge big wonderful things he’s done and how he’s gonna be back… https://t.co/mEqrS6907V pic.twitter.com/GnrlgspJjg — dee lomas #FBPE #3.5% #FBPPR #GobShiteClub (@deelomas) August 16, 2021

8.

Say what you want about Darren Grimes. Seriously. Say what you want. https://t.co/oON2YsdNkZ — Paul Husband (@PaulHusband_) August 16, 2021

9.

Darren is going to feel very silly when he sees the video of Donald Trump advocating the Taliban take over from the US Troops that are withdrawing following the deal he signed. https://t.co/wL61Yo1LEi — DJB (@DJ_Barc) August 16, 2021

Prior to calling on Joe Biden to resign, this was what Donald Trump had to say about the withdrawal.

“I started the process, all the troops are coming home, they (Biden) couldn’t stop the process. 21 years is enough. They (Biden) couldn’t stop the process, they (Biden) wanted to but couldn’t stop the process.” – Trump, 1 month ago pic.twitter.com/9UPPbseyiI — david nussbaum (@theNuzzy) August 15, 2021

The government pulled UK visas for Afghani students because they can’t complete the paperwork

