Photos emerge of Boris Johnson drinking at a No 10 party during lockdown – 27 responses worth toasting

Poke Staff. Updated May 23rd, 2022

Having so far survived everything Partygate has had to thrown at him, pictures emerged today of Boris Johnson drinking at a No 10 party during lockdown in November 2020.

The photos obtained by ITV News show the prime minister raising a glass in front of a table covered with bottles at a leaving do for a Downing Street aide on 13 November.

And it’s surely a development we can all raise a glass to.

Helpfully for everyone involved, Johnson was has already been asked in the Commons about a party in Downing Street specifically on that date.

And this is what he had to say.

No more questions, your honour.

The pictures prompted another wave of outrage and condemnation, and here are our pick of the funniest and most furious tweets (and occasionally both).

