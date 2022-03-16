Piers Morgan called Gary Lineker a ‘sycophantic obsequious arse-licker’ and the comeback was sheer perfection

Celebrity

It’s never less than satisfying watching Gary Lineker getting one over on Piers Morgan on Twitter and this one is a particular treat.

It began when Lineker spotted what Sir Alex Ferguson said about Cristiano Ronaldo, who he signed back when he was Manchester United manager and returned to United at the start of this season.

Sir Alex Ferguson: “Cristiano Ronaldo could play for Millwall, QPR, Doncaster Rovers… anyone, and score a hat-trick in one game. I'm not sure Messi can do it. I think Messi is a Barcelona product.” pic.twitter.com/36XeeupQu8 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 15, 2022

Lineker begged to disagree, and it reignited a long-standing disagreement with Morgan which ended with a glorious extra time winner from the Match of the Day man.

1.

This is nonsensical. I know we don’t tend to look beyond these shores very much, and I’m sure Sir Alex is being supportive of one of his own, but even as recently as this summer, Messi almost single-handedly won the Copa America for Argentina. They’re both greats. https://t.co/V4aLdiqSGW — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 15, 2022

2.

It’s perfectly sensical, Jugs. Messi’s clearly lost his magic since leaving Barca. Ronaldo’s kept it at many clubs/countries incl back at United now.

That’s why he’s the 🐐. https://t.co/DCZ8AYCLsR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2022

3.

He’s the 🐐 now? So you’re judging 2 of the greatest players of all-time on how they perform in their mid thirties when they’re both past their best. I don’t care who you or anyone else thinks is better, it’s not important, but a lack of respect for either is totally unwarranted https://t.co/yxt9MmafNP — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 15, 2022

4.

Fergie wasn’t disrespectful, he just said Messi wouldn’t play as well outside of his Barcelona comfort zone, and as we can all now see, he doesn’t. https://t.co/gbvSsnUa3A — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2022

5.

He’s nearly 35. What on earth do you expect. It’s absurd and disrespectful to suggest that Messi in his prime couldn’t perform wondrously in any league in the world. https://t.co/86I8fH4Udi — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 15, 2022

6.

Ronaldo’s 37 and still banging in wondrous hat-tricks. Messi’s 3yrs younger & fading faster than my taste buds after covid – because he’s not got his Barca support blanket. The 🐐 debate is over – it’s @Cristiano https://t.co/2elFKmSh5U — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2022

7.

Players will always be judged on their prime years. By your criteria Maradona would be considered average. I know you’re always texting Ronaldo and desperately want him to like you, but you can do that without disrespecting other greats. https://t.co/zF8P7LAMZ7 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 15, 2022

8.

Ooooohhhh, someone’s getting touchy! It’s not my fault Ronaldo’s playing so much better than Messi..

ps For the record, I think Maradona’s the 2nd best player ever – after @Cristiano https://t.co/RotnwEJimE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2022

9.

Watching the game, I think I may have just got a glimpse of your feet hanging from @Cristiano’s shorts. https://t.co/udQSaF92Au — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 15, 2022

10.

Mate, when it comes to sycophantic obsequious arse-licking, your fangirl worship of Messi even as he fades into mediocrity is in a class of its own! https://t.co/yrykSPM0yZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 15, 2022

11.

Peep, peep, PEEEEEEP!

And here’s just a flavour of the post-match analysis that followed.

GARY MY MAN IS GOING ALL OUT HOLY COW — Noah 🇺🇦 (@noah_avfc) March 15, 2022

Gary Lineker bodies Piers Morgan effortlessly Everytime, the violation is unacceptable lmaooo — YH (@Yemihazan) March 15, 2022

Piers is just a sentimental journalist who has never kicked a ball. We are talking of an English legend in Lineker. Piers is just ranting but I love it 😂😂 — Rëgįs (@dimkpagu_regis) March 15, 2022

He’s the new Peter Beardsley. https://t.co/A6XJGU3ipr — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 15, 2022

And if you’re in the mood for this sort of thing, you can find 13 more times Morgan was gloriously owned by Lineker over here.

