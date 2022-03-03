13 times Piers Morgan was gloriously owned by Gary Lineker on Twitter

Celebrity

Now Piers Morgan has landed his new TV and newspaper gig, we can expect him to be even livelier than normal on Twitter.

One thing never changes, though, and that’s his always entertaining spats with Gary Lineker, from which the Match of the Day presenter invariably (always) ends up on top.

They were at it again last month, when Morgan took aim at David Beckham, and it’s number one in our 13 times Morgan has been gloriously owned by Lineker.

1. When Morgan trolled David Beckham

Great to watch a Beckham who can actually play football…. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/njo3NAsOAI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2022

You might dislike him, for whatever reason, but David Beckham was a great footballer. One of our finest. https://t.co/2fcDuLURRS — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 14, 2022

You might want to suck up to him, for whatever reason, but Beckham was the most overrated player in history. Wouldn't have got onto the Arsenal Invincibles bench. https://t.co/4GoVl5hcSy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2022

6 Premier Leagues, 2 FA Cups, 1 Champions League, 1 La Liga, 1 Ligue 1. Balón d’Or runner up. 115 caps for England, 59 as captain. One of the best crossers of the ball the game has ever seen. Yeah, overrated. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/cWDUGJe3sT — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 14, 2022

Take away the crossing & free-kicks, he was a fame-hungry snail with dumb haircuts who only won that much because of the truly great players around him. https://t.co/uxliKdGVVc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2022

Take away the crossing and free kicks? That’s the equivalent of saying about Ronaldo “Take away the goals”. https://t.co/ywieYwfJSB — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 14, 2022

Well no, because Ronaldo’s the greatest player in history and can do everything better than Beckham. But it would be like taking away your goal-hanging & tap-ins… you’d be lucky to make Leicester’s all-time XI without those… https://t.co/Mz6RQZktYk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 14, 2022

Absolutely agree, without the tap-ins and goal-hanging, I wouldn’t have scored hundreds of goals and won golden boots, I’d be like you, completely and utterly useless. https://t.co/8bwR4yDKRw — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 14, 2022

2. When Morgan criticised Daniel Craig’s jacket

O dear O (7) dear.

James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket. You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act. 👎 pic.twitter.com/Mg6AT6UXTp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 29, 2021

And it prompted no shortage of responses, but surely no-one said it better than Morgan’s long-time Twitter nemesis, Gary Lineker.

I don’t think he’s James Bond in real life. I think that’s a fictional character. Always here to help. 👍🏻 https://t.co/RUjPDlfEvS — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2021

3. When Morgan criticised Emma Radacanu

McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was. https://t.co/zS06yevfav

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2021

Happens to the best of us, even those that aren’t suffering from a possible injury or illness. https://t.co/aHWn72UR9P pic.twitter.com/Uu66luPOpp — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2021

Or just crapping oneself on the big stage, Jugs… 😱 https://t.co/1VazEeDK4G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2021

Yes, being on the big stage, crapping yourself or otherwise, is something you’ll never achieve. https://t.co/vqCeBqdpHU — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2021

Take it all back. You won a charity match. Well played. https://t.co/oXhKlVSvHY — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 6, 2021

4. When they disagreed about a red card

When you kick a football it’s almost impossible not to follow through (not that kind of follow through btw). Just because a player gets injured because someone kicked a football and accidentally catches him on the follow through doesn’t make it a foul, let alone a red. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021

Says the bloke who never tackled. It was a recklessly high challenge that could have broken his opponent’s leg. Definite red card. https://t.co/tEmwHisPJb — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 29, 2021

Finally, absolute confirmation that I’m right. https://t.co/aYNXfJPOJO — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 29, 2021

5. On Morgan’s Spitting Image puppet

The first time I can recall a spitting image puppet to be actually quite flattering, @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/kHPDu2orCm — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 30, 2020

6. On cricketing insults

Interesting to see Ian Chappell so outraged & offended by Aussies sledging Poms.

This is the same Ian Chappell who when I politely said hello to him in Melbourne, responded by calling me a ‘dickhead’. https://t.co/iPrtxsyddM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2019

To be fair to him, that’s not sledging, that’s just an honest observation. https://t.co/tXFGLf2ycZ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 15, 2019

7. On playing for England

Remind me again how many international trophies or English league titles you won in your glittering career? https://t.co/RaNaFB7A0X — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 23, 2018