Celebrity

13 times Piers Morgan was gloriously owned by Gary Lineker on Twitter

Poke Staff. Updated March 3rd, 2022

Now Piers Morgan has landed his new TV and newspaper gig, we can expect him to be even livelier than normal on Twitter.

One thing never changes, though, and that’s his always entertaining spats with Gary Lineker, from which the Match of the Day presenter invariably (always) ends up on top.

They were at it again last month, when Morgan took aim at David Beckham, and it’s number one in our 13 times Morgan has been gloriously owned by Lineker.

1. When Morgan trolled David Beckham

2. When Morgan criticised Daniel Craig’s jacket

“O dear O (7) dear. James Bond would never wear a garish pink suede dinner jacket. You’re supposed to be a steely-eyed assassin with exemplary sartorial taste, Mr Craig…. not an Austin Powers tribute act. 👎”

And it prompted no shortage of responses, but surely no-one said it better than Morgan’s long-time Twitter nemesis, Gary Lineker.

3. When Morgan criticised Emma Radacanu

McEnroe told the truth. Ms Raducuna’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure & quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was. https://t.co/zS06yevfav

— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2021

4. When they disagreed about a red card

5. On Morgan’s Spitting Image puppet

6. On cricketing insults

7. On playing for England

Article Pages: 1 2