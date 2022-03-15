News

People enjoyed these Ukrainian refugees in Dublin correcting Kay Burley’s ‘British people’ comment

Poke Staff. Updated March 15th, 2022

There was an awkward moment on Sky News today when presenter Kay Burley told two Ukrainian refugees in Dublin that ‘British people are completely behind them’.

It wasn’t lost on viewers that the two Ukrainian women were in the capital of Ireland, which is preparing to accept potentially tens of thousands of refugees, while 500 visas to the UK have so far been issued at the time we write this.

And the women’s response, if not exactly a correction, was definitely a clarification and has just gone viral on Twitter.

And here are a few of the many things people said about it.

But there were also people saying this.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @mowords