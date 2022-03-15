People enjoyed these Ukrainian refugees in Dublin correcting Kay Burley’s ‘British people’ comment

News

There was an awkward moment on Sky News today when presenter Kay Burley told two Ukrainian refugees in Dublin that ‘British people are completely behind them’.

It wasn’t lost on viewers that the two Ukrainian women were in the capital of Ireland, which is preparing to accept potentially tens of thousands of refugees, while 500 visas to the UK have so far been issued at the time we write this.

And the women’s response, if not exactly a correction, was definitely a clarification and has just gone viral on Twitter.

Kay Burley asking these women to thank the British people for Irish hospitality! pic.twitter.com/nVeQLndWY7 — Maurice Mcleod (he/him) (@mowords) March 15, 2022

And here are a few of the many things people said about it.

Sky News: "Hopefully you can build a new life in Dublin safe in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you" Interviewee: "We want to thank Irish people. We are so grateful" https://t.co/b4rk1oSNRd — Lisa O'Carroll 🇺🇦 (@lisaocarroll) March 15, 2022

When we say the Brits are at it, this is precisely the it at which they're at. https://t.co/1QYd2IykJX — The author, Séamas O'Reilly (@shockproofbeats) March 15, 2022

Love that the thanked the Irish so succinctly 🇮🇪🍀 — Lady Freya of Bloomfield (@Freya_Soda_Farl) March 15, 2022

Enjoying how these young Ukrainian women schooled Kay Burley for her "You can build a new life in Dublin safe in the knowledge British people are behind you". "We want to send IRISH people…we are so grateful to Irish people." https://t.co/vbi43QG0nq — Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) March 15, 2022

But there were also people saying this.

We all know by now, that I’m the first to loudly call things out relating to Irish-British comments. But let’s be reasonable. Kay Burley clearly said the women were in Dublin. She wished them well & then said the British people supported them also. Breathe.pic.twitter.com/KfY21bCL8R — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy 🇺🇦 (@OxfordDiplomat) March 15, 2022

There is absolutely nothing in this clip which suggests Kay Burley thinks Dublin is British. Nor does she ask the women to thank the British people. She says the British people are behind them, that's all. https://t.co/0Y6NV4wIzY — John McGuirk (@john_mcguirk) March 15, 2022

To conclude …

In which two young Ukrainian women, probably for the first time, encounter the sheer weirdness of these islands, and handle it brilliantly. https://t.co/Mck1XBUxXc — Jonathan Mills (@Muinchille) March 15, 2022

