This Twitter bot trolls companies tweeting about International Women’s Day and it’s brilliant

John Plunkett. Updated March 8th, 2022

It’s International Women’s Day on Tuesday, AKA the day comedian Richard Herring used to reply to all those men asking when will it be International Men’s Day (19 November).

It’s also the day when lots and lots of companies take to Twitter to say why gender equality is so important and precisely what they are doing to help, that sort of thing.

And we only mention this because there’s also a Twitter bot which is retweeting these companies’ messages, along with those companies’ gender pay gap.

You can follow @PayGapApp on Twitter here but before you do that, here are just a few of its retweets which have gone viral so far.

1. Capita

2. Ryanair

3. Barclays

4. Hampton School

5. Nationwide

It wasn’t all about pay gaps, we hasten to add.

And sometimes, ever so occasionally, it worked the other way.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

Much more of this sort of thing via @PayGapApp here.

To conclude, this …

Source Twitter @PayGapApp