This Twitter bot trolls companies tweeting about International Women’s Day and it’s brilliant

News

It’s International Women’s Day on Tuesday, AKA the day comedian Richard Herring used to reply to all those men asking when will it be International Men’s Day (19 November).

It’s also the day when lots and lots of companies take to Twitter to say why gender equality is so important and precisely what they are doing to help, that sort of thing.

And we only mention this because there’s also a Twitter bot which is retweeting these companies’ messages, along with those companies’ gender pay gap.

You can follow @PayGapApp on Twitter here but before you do that, here are just a few of its retweets which have gone viral so far.

1. Capita

2. Ryanair

3. Barclays

4. Hampton School

5. Nationwide

It wasn’t all about pay gaps, we hasten to add.

In this organisation, men's and women's median hourly pay is equal. https://t.co/eP0CPoHequ — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

In this organisation, men's and women's median hourly pay is equal. https://t.co/cdUZTXY2kl — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

In this organisation, men's and women's median hourly pay is equal. https://t.co/TVDZ2Qcclh — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

In this organisation, men's and women's median hourly pay is equal. https://t.co/tTk0g0sNAr — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

In this organisation, men's and women's median hourly pay is equal. https://t.co/ETqLmcXI11 — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

And sometimes, ever so occasionally, it worked the other way.

In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 2.7% higher than men's. https://t.co/GQ77RkOKdx — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 27% higher than men's. https://t.co/Q9e2qNj2mh — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 3.8% higher than men's. https://t.co/dTsiGr5b62 — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 15% higher than men's. https://t.co/OR7IYuSYsf — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 30.5% higher than men's. https://t.co/dJvxRsV6VD — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

Timeline now full of women excited to see their company's IWD Tweet, and, therefore, @PayGapApp revealing if they've been screwed over or not. It's like Truth Christmas! — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 8, 2022

This is brilliant. If your employer tweets about #IWD2022, @PayGapApp will tweet the gender pay gap for that company. 😱 This is not going well for a LOT of firms https://t.co/rWNHUyxMf3 — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) March 8, 2022

Oh this is brilliant. If employers tweet about #InternationalWomensDay then @PayGapApp will tweet their gender pay gap. Do give them a follow. It’s fascinating. Virtue signalling companies have been warned. — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) March 8, 2022

Today I am mostly obsessed with the @PayGapApp. A bot that RTs any company tweeting about #IWD2022 highlighting their gender pay gap. It is hilarious and depressing in equal measures. — Holly Bourne (@holly_bourneYA) March 8, 2022

If you’re one of the employers deleting the #IWD tweets that @PayGapApp has called out for hypocrisy – there’s still time to do it right. Women are people, not your PR exercise.#weseeyou #paygap #dothework — Sophie Walker (@SophieRunning) March 8, 2022

Ummmmm you all need to go look at what @PayGapApp is doing today I am here for that shit — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) March 8, 2022

Much more of this sort of thing via @PayGapApp here.

To conclude, this …

The Gender Pay Gap Bot is filling a Richard Herring shaped hole today. — Christina Martin (@christinamartin) March 8, 2022

READ MORE

The German embassy’s takedown of their Russian counterparts over Ukraine just went wildly viral

Source Twitter @PayGapApp