Jacob Rees-Mogg’s empty Brexit promise got exactly the reaction it deserved

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 14th, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg has really settled into his job as Secretary of State for Unicorns and Sunlit Uplands, or Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, as it’s known to people who are better at keeping a straight face than I am.

Just six short years after he travelled the country and haunted every news studio, telling the UK of the wonderful benefits that leaving the EU would bring them, he’s out there with his sleeves rolled up – metaphorically – trying to find one that exists.

Last week, he asked readers of *checks notes* The Sun to share the benefits they have identified.

Of course, that resulted in a Twitter free for all.

But things must be looking up, and not just because people are rolling their eyes to heaven, since Rees-Mogg has vowed to reveal the benefits soon – and not in 50 years, like he said after the referendum.

The Express splash got quite a bit of attention.

