Jacob Rees-Mogg’s been made minister for ‘Brexit Opportunities’ – 17 funniest responses
Boris Johnson took time out of his busy schedule today to have a ‘mini reshuffle’ of his Cabinet and there was no doubt about the most striking appointment.
Jacob Rees-Mogg was demoted from his role as Leader of the Commons to become Minister for … Brexit Opportunities. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, he also becomes minister for ‘government efficiency’.
NEW: Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed to minister for "Brexit Opportunities and Government efficiency" in the Cabinet Office. He will attend Cabinet, but it's a demotion to Minister of State.
— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) February 8, 2022
So not just one made-up job then. Two made-up jobs.
His new role prompted no end of funny comments as you might imagine.
1.
I see that JRM has been appointed Minister for Oxymorons.
— Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) February 8, 2022
2.
In fairness “Minister for Brexit Opportunities” is ideally suited to Jacob Rees Mogg’s talents, because there aren’t any. And there aren’t any.
— Mitch Benn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) February 8, 2022
3.
Minister for Brexit Opportunities. That’s an afternoon a month at best. https://t.co/xtepKQLzGn
— Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) February 8, 2022
4.
who decided to create a “Minister for BO”
— Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 8, 2022
5.
Rees-Mogg has been appointed Minister for Brexit Opportunities.
Ex nihilo nihil fit.
— Otto English (@Otto_English) February 8, 2022
6.
He’s going to need a more powerful monocle. https://t.co/nMezl8HjsW
— James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 8, 2022
7.
Jacob Rees-Mogg off to his new department. ~AA pic.twitter.com/NoWjVHBQlm
— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 8, 2022
8.
To be fair Jacob Rees-Mogg is very well-placed to seek out new opportunities from Brexit. pic.twitter.com/DNNNDk44SZ
— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 8, 2022
9.
There’s a sort of poetry to Rees-Mogg in a made up job purporting to find ANY opportunities in an absolute pile of sh*t that he’s so far been defending with quips about fish. https://t.co/OgRrPoXGod
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 8, 2022