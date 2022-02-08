Jacob Rees-Mogg’s been made minister for ‘Brexit Opportunities’ – 17 funniest responses

News

Boris Johnson took time out of his busy schedule today to have a ‘mini reshuffle’ of his Cabinet and there was no doubt about the most striking appointment.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was demoted from his role as Leader of the Commons to become Minister for … Brexit Opportunities. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, he also becomes minister for ‘government efficiency’.

NEW: Jacob Rees-Mogg has been appointed to minister for "Brexit Opportunities and Government efficiency" in the Cabinet Office. He will attend Cabinet, but it's a demotion to Minister of State. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) February 8, 2022

So not just one made-up job then. Two made-up jobs.

His new role prompted no end of funny comments as you might imagine.

1.

I see that JRM has been appointed Minister for Oxymorons. — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) February 8, 2022

2.

In fairness “Minister for Brexit Opportunities” is ideally suited to Jacob Rees Mogg’s talents, because there aren’t any. And there aren’t any. — Mitch Benn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) February 8, 2022

3.

Minister for Brexit Opportunities. That’s an afternoon a month at best. https://t.co/xtepKQLzGn — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) February 8, 2022

4.

who decided to create a “Minister for BO” — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 8, 2022

5.

Rees-Mogg has been appointed Minister for Brexit Opportunities. Ex nihilo nihil fit. — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 8, 2022

6.

He’s going to need a more powerful monocle. https://t.co/nMezl8HjsW — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 8, 2022

7.

Jacob Rees-Mogg off to his new department. ~AA pic.twitter.com/NoWjVHBQlm — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 8, 2022

8.

To be fair Jacob Rees-Mogg is very well-placed to seek out new opportunities from Brexit. pic.twitter.com/DNNNDk44SZ — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 8, 2022

9.