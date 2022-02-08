News

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s been made minister for ‘Brexit Opportunities’ – 17 funniest responses

John Plunkett. Updated February 8th, 2022

Boris Johnson took time out of his busy schedule today to have a ‘mini reshuffle’ of his Cabinet and there was no doubt about the most striking appointment.

Jacob Rees-Mogg was demoted from his role as Leader of the Commons to become Minister for … Brexit Opportunities. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, he also becomes minister for ‘government efficiency’.

So not just one made-up job then. Two made-up jobs.

His new role prompted no end of funny comments as you might imagine.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2