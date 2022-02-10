Jacob Rees-Mogg asked Sun readers to help him find Brexit benefits – 17 super, soaraway responses

News

Never let it be said that Jacob Rees-Mogg hasn’t hit the ground running in his exciting new made-up job, Minister for Brexit Opportunities (and Government Efficiency).

Rees-Mogg has turned to the country’s very finest minds to help him make the absolute most of his new role. That’s right, he’s asked for help from readers of The Sun.

And these 17 super, soaraway responses surely say it best.

1.

Almost six years since the referendum and *today* Jacob Rees-Mogg is asking Brexit-voting Sun readers to tell him what they actually won… — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 10, 2022

2.

“You’re not leaving this room until you tell us a Brexit opportunity” pic.twitter.com/pKqy1YjI9t — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 10, 2022

3.

If you ever worry about your job About making mistakes About making an idiot of yourself Know that yesterday In his new job as Minister for Brexit Opportunities Jacob Rees-Mogg wrote to readers of The Sun To ask them for …"their wisdom" — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 10, 2022

4.

When the benefits of Brexit are so real you have to crowdsource them from a paper that began as a mainstream Jugs Magazine pic.twitter.com/v4e1KkPkoe — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 10, 2022

5.

Translation: “Almost 6 years after the Brexit vote I still have no idea what it was about” – Jacob Rees Mogg: I want Sun readers to write to me and tell me of ANY petty old EU regulation that should be abolished https://t.co/nrNViVF4KI — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) February 10, 2022

6.

Can't Jacob Rees-Mogg do his own homework? https://t.co/wTGypioSva — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 10, 2022

7.

Dear Jacob,

you ask what EU regulation would I like to get rid of. What about VAT on energy bills?

Yours sincerely

Chris Bryant — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 10, 2022

8.

Rees-Mogg's article in the Sun today gives the whole Brexit game away. An appeal for the everyman to do their bit as the government has no idea how to make Brexit work. "Your country needs you" he says, invoking WW1. We don't know how to make Brexit any good, please help us. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) February 10, 2022

9.