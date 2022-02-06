Celebrity

Kirstie Allsopp says you can buy a house if you quit all those luxuries and move somewhere cheaper

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 6th, 2022

You don’t have to be feeling the squeeze to be aware that there’s something terrible going on with the cost of living at the moment.

Enter stage left – not her preferred position, we’d wager – Kirstie Allsopp, who is highly unlikely to be choosing between heating and eating anytime soon.

The 50-year-old TV presenter and crafter, who also has her own property interests, lives in London but has a second luxury home in Devon, so she’s very well placed to *checks notes* understand the problems of young people strugglng to make ends meet.

She told The Times that she felt enraged when she heard people saying they couldn’t afford to buy a home.

She suggested that giving up Starbucks, Netflix and gym membership, as well as moving in with parents for a few years, would allow young people to save a deposit.

The article ended with this important information – not courtesy of Ms. Allsopp.

“The average deposit for a first-time buyer is £59,000, according to Halifax. To save that, you would need to forgo your Starbucks latte, Netflix subscription, gym membership and easyJet flights for 37 years.”

Here’s how tweeters responded to her financial advice.

Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake appeared to agree with Kirstie Allsopp.

At least we can all breathe a sigh of relief now.

