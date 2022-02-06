Kirstie Allsopp says you can buy a house if you quit all those luxuries and move somewhere cheaper

Celebrity

You don’t have to be feeling the squeeze to be aware that there’s something terrible going on with the cost of living at the moment.

So, mortgage rates are going up, National insurance is going up, energy prices are going up, the cost of living is going up. That was quite a prediction by Yazz back in 1988. — Ivor Baddiel (@Ivorbaddiel) February 6, 2022

Enter stage left – not her preferred position, we’d wager – Kirstie Allsopp, who is highly unlikely to be choosing between heating and eating anytime soon.

The 50-year-old TV presenter and crafter, who also has her own property interests, lives in London but has a second luxury home in Devon, so she’s very well placed to *checks notes* understand the problems of young people strugglng to make ends meet.

She told The Times that she felt enraged when she heard people saying they couldn’t afford to buy a home.

She suggested that giving up Starbucks, Netflix and gym membership, as well as moving in with parents for a few years, would allow young people to save a deposit.

The article ended with this important information – not courtesy of Ms. Allsopp.

“The average deposit for a first-time buyer is £59,000, according to Halifax. To save that, you would need to forgo your Starbucks latte, Netflix subscription, gym membership and easyJet flights for 37 years.”

Here’s how tweeters responded to her financial advice.

Na I’m done, “Of course young people can afford a home – just move somewhere cheaper,” Kirstie Allsopp in the Sunday Times pic.twitter.com/aHFEyFwNMl — Ethan Lucey (@luceyethan) February 6, 2022

Ok so she says you can save just over a grand a year if you give up gym, netflix etc. It would still take a good few years (15?) to save a £20,000 deposit for a £200,000 property. And not everyone can move in with parents rent free. They live on a different planet these people. https://t.co/7DdXGxl4Xv — sianushka (@sianushka) February 6, 2022

Even the papers editor wasn’t having any of kirstie allsop’s shit https://t.co/XYh0whQuZF pic.twitter.com/AtpWI9dfjs — PJ Holden (@pauljholden) February 6, 2022

Of course young people can afford a home – just move somewhere where there aren’t any jobs! https://t.co/4C57aIF9YI — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 6, 2022

“Allsopp is the daughter of Charles Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip, a former chairman of Christie's…Owing to her father's peerage, she is entitled to use the courtesy style The Honourable Kirstie Allsopp” https://t.co/DtC0FJBNho — rishi sunak hate account 🇧🇧 (@marcusjdl) February 6, 2022

The definition of taking the piss here. https://t.co/3I9ifTUBED — Ben Wealthy (@BenWealthy1) February 6, 2022

"I had to forego some luxuries for about three months, therefore millennials today should sacrifice all joy for decades for their deposits. That's the crux of this issue. I am very smart." https://t.co/I2aAdqT7WZ — Paul (@pauljchambers) February 6, 2022

I'm guessing she is also expecting the young people who move north to continue commuting hundreds of miles into the office. pic.twitter.com/FtCTy0KGqR — Chap from Dijon at hand (@Nendick) February 6, 2022

Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake appeared to agree with Kirstie Allsopp.

I hear the commute from St Helens to Shoreditch is very pleasant these days. https://t.co/UsWzrv8pmE — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) February 6, 2022

Allsopp is the daughter of Charles Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip. Hollinrake was one of 72 MPs who voted down an amendment in Parliament on rental homes being "fit for human habitation", who were themselves landlords. Good advice? https://t.co/gOYdQdPRv0 — Ben Twomey (@BenTwomeyUK) February 6, 2022

I live in West Yorkshire where house prices are some of the lowest in the country. I still can't afford to buy or rent a home let alone afford gym membership and foreign holidays. https://t.co/z5rVDTgwgm — Julia Suzanne 🕷️🍷🌹🇬🇧 (@juliasuzanne76) February 6, 2022

At least we can all breathe a sigh of relief now.

Well that’s poverty taken care of 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/gheG6nex2b — Stuzi🐝🐝🐝 (@Stuzipants) February 6, 2022

