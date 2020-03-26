Kirstie Allsopp relocated to Devon and people did not love it – the only 6 reactions you need

TV property expert and crafter, Kirstie Allsopp, got on the wrong side of quarantined tweeters when it emerged that she and her family had travelled from London to their second home in Devon, while her husband was suffering from Covid-19.

With the government having specifically urged people not to flee cities for more rural areas, which don’t have the medical facilities to cope with a major outbreak, it seemed there might be one rule for the rich and another for everyone else.

These reactions show how people felt.

Joel Golby mused on all the people putting people at risk with similar behaviour.

Where’s that BBC plague doctor when we need him?

Image This Morning, sharonmccutcheon on Unsplash