Kirstie Allsopp relocated to Devon and people did not love it – the only 6 reactions you need

TV property expert and crafter, Kirstie Allsopp, got on the wrong side of quarantined tweeters when it emerged that she and her family had travelled from London to their second home in Devon, while her husband was suffering from Covid-19.

With the government having specifically urged people not to flee cities for more rural areas, which don’t have the medical facilities to cope with a major outbreak, it seemed there might be one rule for the rich and another for everyone else.

These reactions show how people felt.

1.

Sorry, one thing I forgot to mention in my speech. You know all that stuff about staying at home and not travelling? Well it should go without saying, but obviously it doesn't apply to entitled people like Kirstie Allsopp.#CoronavirusLockdown — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 25, 2020

2.

Relocation, relocation, relocation. Selfish twat, selfish twat, selfish twat.https://t.co/PakynTAiug — Ox E Moron (@oxymoronictimes) March 25, 2020

3.

I for one am completely amazed that Kirstie Allsopp has behaved like an entitled fucking princess.https://t.co/wZuiyRRP9Y — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) March 24, 2020

4.

Only one way out of this Kirstie – KNIT US AN ANTIDOTE RT @ShakerMaker2: Kirstie Allsopp confirming her status as a special person by travelling to her second home in Devon with her family including confirmed virus carrier husband. — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) March 25, 2020

5.

Looking forward to the new series of Location Location Location where Kirstie Allsopp shows us the best place to take your virus infected family — Robert Allen (@RobAllenF1) March 25, 2020

6.

Woman who once regarded someone else's lunch as her business in the name of public health packs her plague ridden brood off to an area with 7 ventilators. https://t.co/saJTdULCaw — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 25, 2020

Joel Golby mused on all the people putting people at risk with similar behaviour.

mad how we still blame rats for spreading the black death, isn't it. based purely on the evidence of the past week it was actually spread by people who 'won't let a virus tell them how to live their lives!' and kirstie allsopp — joel golby (@joelgolby) March 25, 2020

Where’s that BBC plague doctor when we need him?

READ MORE

12 favourite reactions to the UK’s new lockdown rules

Image This Morning, sharonmccutcheon on Unsplash