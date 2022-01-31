News

Theresa May’s blistering takedown of Boris Johnson was simply brutal – 15 favourite responses

John Plunkett. Updated January 31st, 2022

Former Prime Minister Theresa May made the most dramatic intervention of the day as Boris Johnson battled to cling onto his premiership in the wake of the publication of (bits of) the Sue Gray report.

Keir Starmer’s six-minute speech was devastating stuff, but Johnson’s predecessor offered up perhaps the most blistering takedown of the day.

AKA …

‘What was it, Prime Minister? Ignorance, arrogance or stupidity?’

It was so good it even had people who don’t like Theresa May cheering. So most people, then.

And here are our 15 favourite things people were saying about it.

