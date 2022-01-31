Theresa May’s blistering takedown of Boris Johnson was simply brutal – 15 favourite responses

News

Former Prime Minister Theresa May made the most dramatic intervention of the day as Boris Johnson battled to cling onto his premiership in the wake of the publication of (bits of) the Sue Gray report.

Keir Starmer’s six-minute speech was devastating stuff, but Johnson’s predecessor offered up perhaps the most blistering takedown of the day.

Absolutely devastating by Theresa May. pic.twitter.com/Iixj2YitQB — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) January 31, 2022

AKA …

‘What was it, Prime Minister? Ignorance, arrogance or stupidity?’

It was so good it even had people who don’t like Theresa May cheering. So most people, then.

And here are our 15 favourite things people were saying about it.

1.

Enter Theresa May. She is holding a cold dish — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) January 31, 2022

2.

Theresa May on the way to the Commons today pic.twitter.com/d2icnoCYRe — Benjamin Cohen (@benjamincohen) January 31, 2022

3.

Theresa May absolutely savages @BorisJohnson on Downing St parties. The moment of the day — Robert Peston (@Peston) January 31, 2022

4.

Theresa May saying Johnson either didn’t understand the rules or thought he was above them. Going to give her the highest level of praise I can stomach: it was like watching Mumford and Sons slap down Ed Sheeran. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 31, 2022

5.

This could be from a HBO drama. pic.twitter.com/gSlR6UNYmO — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 31, 2022

6.

oooooooooh Theresa May, get in there — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) January 31, 2022

7.

THAT'S got to have felt better than skipping through a field of wheat, Theresa May! — jennylandreth (@jennylandreth) January 31, 2022

8.