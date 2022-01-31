The Sue Gray report has been published (well, bits of it have) – 27 favourite unredacted responses

News

The Sue Gray report – well, bits of it – has finally been published today.

It’s not the complete story, obviously, because she has been unable to put together a more meaningful report because of the 11th hour intervention of the Met police.

But here are its findings (such as they are so far) in a nutshell.

Initial report finds

– ‘failure of leadership in No 10 and Cabinet office’

– ‘serious failure to observe high standards expected’

– ‘excessive consumption of alcohol’

– ‘behaviour difficult to justify’

but crucially, Gray herself writes, this is not yet the ‘meaningful report’ — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 31, 2022

And this bit in particular got people’s attention – police investigating not just the Downing Street garden or an office, but in Boris Johnson’s home.

Significant – Sue Gray reveals that a "gathering" in the PM and Carrie's Downing Street flat on November 13 2020 is now being investigated by the police. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) January 31, 2022

There might not have been many lines in the report but there was plenty to be read in between them. Here are our 27 favourite (unredacted) responses.

1.

The prime minister is under criminal investigation for multiple breaches of his own Covid laws — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) January 31, 2022

2.

To give you a sense of the Sue Gray report, it's 12 pages, two are left "intentionally blank" and at least half of one page is explaining what coronavirus is — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) January 31, 2022

3.

So it's now:

There were no parties, the rules were followed

I am furious to discover there were parties

I was at a party but I didn't know it was a party

No one told me I'd repeatedly said parties were against rules

Police are investigating a party hosted in my actual flat — Adam Macqueen (@adam_macqueen) January 31, 2022

4.

You either want a Prime Minister who breaks laws he makes & then lies about it. Or you don’t. This applies as much to Conservative MPs as it does to the rest of us. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 31, 2022

5.

"Was there a party in Downing Street on the 13th November?" Boris Johnson: "no" Police are now investigating a party on that date, in his own flat. pic.twitter.com/IWSDQx8g30 — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 31, 2022

6.

Sue Gray releasing her report bit by bit, in magazine format with adverts on the telly: “Month by month, the Sue Gray Report will grow into a fascinating encyclopaedia of government law-breaking for you and all your family. This attractive binder free with Issue One now…” — John O’Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) January 31, 2022

7.

Sue Gray’s #PartyGate report may be heavily retracted but it’s still absolutely damning about the drunken rule-breaking sh*t-show going on in Downing St throughout the Pandemic involving the very people who made the rules yet showed shameful contempt for the public. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2022

8.

9.

Even in its heavily-redacted state, Sue Gray's report is confirmation that Boris Johnson showed complete disregard for the laws that he imposed on the rest of the country, and then lied about it in Parliament. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 31, 2022

10.

Only 12? Was really expecting 50 pages of Gray. https://t.co/lWW1P5TLZD — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 31, 2022

11.

ridiculous that No. 10 is getting no credit for the days on which it didn't have parties — Henry Mance (@henrymance) January 31, 2022

12.

Boris Johnson sitting there reading the Sue Gray report, finally about to find out if he had a party, realises that those are the bits that are completely redacted He looks to the sky and screams as the Twilight Zone theme plays — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 31, 2022

13.

Just like the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/nMP7AfbYb2 — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) January 31, 2022

14.