People enjoyed Gary Lineker’s response to someone who told him to stick to football

Hardly the first time Gary Lineker’s come up with a satisfying takedown on Twitter, but it’s certainly one of the most popular.

It began with the Match of the Day man joined in the widespread mockery of TalkRadio presenter Mike Graham after that ‘concrete’ self-own which you’ll no doubt have read about now.

Fantastic. He’s actually gone on another show to bury himself even deeper in concrete. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IojflFBsS1 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2021

And not everyone was happy about it. Well, when we say ‘not everyone’ we mean specifically @alanlyons33 who had this to say.

And it prompted lots of responses.

What Mike Graham making a tit of himself got to do with politics…. — Dee (@Deew04) October 27, 2021

The fact you think the two are similar is hilarious.

Having a political opinion isn’t the same as having a sporting qualification. also, he’s a pundit/presenter, not a coach. — Sam (@samg104) October 27, 2021

Alan your Twitter feed is full of politics? Do you really mean no politics that I don’t agree with as it’ll hurt my feelings? — Gary Kilroy (@Gary_Kilroy) October 27, 2021

But surely no-one said it better than Lineker himself.

Alan, please forgive me. I had no idea that by choosing to follow me, you get to decide what I can and cannot tweet about. https://t.co/9NfuOF2MQ3 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 27, 2021

Boom,

And while it was good, but not quite as good as the last time Lineker was told to stick to football, back in 2018, when he replied with this.

Sticking to football: here’s Brexit in a goal. https://t.co/Aubth3XGqW — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2018

Back of the net.

