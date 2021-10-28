Celebrity

People enjoyed Gary Lineker’s response to someone who told him to stick to football

John Plunkett. Updated October 28th, 2021

Hardly the first time Gary Lineker’s come up with a satisfying takedown on Twitter, but it’s certainly one of the most popular.

It began with the Match of the Day man joined in the widespread mockery of TalkRadio presenter Mike Graham after that ‘concrete’ self-own which you’ll no doubt have read about now.

And not everyone was happy about it. Well, when we say ‘not everyone’ we mean specifically @alanlyons33 who had this to say.

And it prompted lots of responses.

But surely no-one said it better than Lineker himself.

Boom,

And while it was good, but not quite as good as the last time Lineker was told to stick to football, back in 2018, when he replied with this.

Back of the net.

Source Twitter @garylineker Images screengrabs