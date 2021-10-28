The mounting fury of this entitled customer refusing to pay is next level-stuff

Life

You’ll probably be familiar now with the concept of the ‘choosing beggar’, entitled types trying to get stuff on the cheap (or entirely free).

We’ve featured plenty of them on these pages and this is another classic of its type which has just gone viral on Reddit.

‘I just wanted to point out that the last 4 messages was written within 15 minutes while I was taking a shower. He blocked me instantly after that last message,’ said graphic designer mastinfotrftz.

And it’s quite the read.

Well, that escalated quickly.

‘Lol “I AM A CUSTOMER” like bruh no you ain’t you don’t wanna pay’

celli11218 ‘People like this think that blocking you is an insult 😂’

complete_manic “I’m never coming back! You just lost a customer!”

‘Nah, sunshine, I just lost a nuisance who was wasting my time. You just gave me exactly what I wanted.’

lankymjc “its only clicking a mouse, no big deal” … ok then you do it.’

Arsontist

