Talk Radio’s Insulate Britain ‘gotcha’ was a magnificent self-own

To the world of talkRADIO now – stick with us, please – where presenter Mike Graham was interviewing Insulate Britain spokesperson Cameron Ford.

TalkRadio was so proud of the exchange (rest assured, it lasts less than a minute) they shared it on Twitter but it’s not quite the ‘gotcha’ they appeared to think it is.

Mike's interview with Insulate Britain spokesman Cameron lasts less than a minute.@Iromg | @InsulateLove pic.twitter.com/yJS7DheACq — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) October 26, 2021

Well, one person’s gotcha is another person’s magnificent self-own. And here’s the exchange in full, just in case the clip disappears for whatever reason.

Cameron Ford: Morning Mike. Mike Graham: Oh hello. What you glued to Cameron? CF: Just your screen unfortunately. MG: Unfortunately … what do you do for a living, Cameron? CF: I’m a carpenter. MG: A carpenter. Right, so how safe is that for the climate? CF: Well, I work with timber which is a much more sustainable material rather than concrete. MG: But you work with trees that have been cut down, don’t you? CF: It’s a sustainable building practice. MG: How is it sustainable if you are killing trees? CF: Because it’s regenerative, you can grow trees. MG: Right, well you can grow all sorts of things can’t you? CF: Well, you can’t grow concrete. MG: You can. [A pause. A very long pause.] MG: See you Cameron, cheerio. That was Cameron, he grows trees and then cuts them down and makes things from them. Brilliant, marvellous. I don’t think I ever want to talk to any of those people.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

1.

In which Mike Graham claims that concrete grows on trees then ends the interview thinking he’s embarrassed the other guy. Glorious stuff this. One of the all time greats of the genre. https://t.co/PbC8FzbaNi — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 26, 2021

2.

I'd just like to defend Mike here and say that you can indeed grow concrete. I have a concrete farm in Devon. At the end of the summer me and my concrete dog Shep round the concrete up, it's slaughtered humanely and sold in bags to the construction industry. — Miching Mallecho (@MichingMallech1) October 26, 2021

3.

I planted a Talk Radio recording a year ago and now look at it. pic.twitter.com/YWB16IiHIf — Baron Von Skinback (@VonSkinback) October 26, 2021

4.

Incredibly, talkRadio themselves have tweeted this clip of their own host saying possibly the stupidest thing I have ever heard on broadcast media https://t.co/t7dRNJVor6 — Jack Seale (@jackseale) October 26, 2021

5.

6.

Would it be possible for me to visit Mike's concrete plantation? — Mr Sockoooooooooooooo (@laotianrockrat) October 26, 2021

7.

talkRADIO must really hate this presenter because they have broadcast them saying the most stupid thing ever uttered by a radio host in human history https://t.co/0CjW4lbrKI — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 26, 2021

8.

It’s harvest time down on the concrete farm… pic.twitter.com/vMBhfUgIzi — Craig Ridley (@CraigGoult) October 26, 2021

9.

The fact he thinks he has comfortably won this argument after saying 'you can grow concrete' and the clip is then being pushed out by the station is really quite something https://t.co/Qu9Y39H1ik — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 26, 2021

10.

found a pic of mike graham's garden pic.twitter.com/XYxen7QuSb — 960 concrete farmers (@john3ners) October 26, 2021

11.

"you can't grow concrete"

"yes you can" phenomenal content https://t.co/9CGTrcsLJc — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 26, 2021

12.

Dear Mike, you might be on shaky ground trying to be holier-than-thou while attacking carpenters. 🤔 https://t.co/1qCitXmkE0 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) October 26, 2021

13.

Imagine promoting this. Absolutely incredible. "Look how thick one of our presenters is" — Jon (@Jontafkasi) October 26, 2021

14.

Nah guys, scream with me 😭 this was so AWKWARD pic.twitter.com/ZIy1rl5zSx — Ash (@ashindestad) October 26, 2021

15.

it's an RT heavy day and a lot of these clips get overhyped, i get it, but i am simply begging you to watch this to the end–*especially* if you're not in the UK https://t.co/hqGFfoclhz — Nate (@inthesedeserts) October 26, 2021

Just in the interests of balance and all that, lots of TalkRADIO listeners were giving it to Graham.

This notion that you can make stuff from trees,simply because you can regrow them. Does this individual realise how long it takes to grow a tree to the size that it was cut down at 🤔 — Simon (@Unofficial_SB) October 26, 2021

But, but, but …

Source Twitter @talkRADIO