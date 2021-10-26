Videos

Talk Radio’s Insulate Britain ‘gotcha’ was a magnificent self-own

Poke Staff. Updated October 26th, 2021

To the world of talkRADIO now – stick with us, please – where presenter Mike Graham was interviewing Insulate Britain spokesperson Cameron Ford.

TalkRadio was so proud of the exchange (rest assured, it lasts less than a minute) they shared it on Twitter but it’s not quite the ‘gotcha’ they appeared to think it is.

Well, one person’s gotcha is another person’s magnificent self-own. And here’s the exchange in full, just in case the clip disappears for whatever reason.

Cameron Ford: Morning Mike.

Mike Graham: Oh hello. What you glued to Cameron?

CF: Just your screen unfortunately.

MG: Unfortunately … what do you do for a living, Cameron?

CF: I’m a carpenter.

MG: A carpenter. Right, so how safe is that for the climate?

CF: Well, I work with timber which is a much more sustainable material rather than concrete.

MG: But you work with trees that have been cut down, don’t you?

CF: It’s a sustainable building practice.

MG: How is it sustainable if you are killing trees?

CF: Because it’s regenerative, you can grow trees.

MG: Right, well you can grow all sorts of things can’t you?

CF: Well, you can’t grow concrete.

MG: You can.

[A pause. A very long pause.]

MG: See you Cameron, cheerio. That was Cameron, he grows trees and then cuts them down and makes things from them. Brilliant, marvellous. I don’t think I ever want to talk to any of those people.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it today.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, lots of TalkRADIO listeners were giving it to Graham.

But, but, but …

READ MORE

The hilariously brutal takedown of this furious anti-vaxxer is sheer perfection

Source Twitter @talkRADIO