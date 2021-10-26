Entertainment

This hilarious Homer Simpson mix-up on Tipping Point just gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated October 26th, 2021

ITV quiz show Tipping Point has had plenty of memorable wrong answers in the past, but this is surely up there with the very best.

It’s a contestant’s most unfortunate schoolboy error when asked by presenter Ben Shepherd: ‘In his epic poems, Homer often refers to nectar as the drink of the gods and which other substance as their food?’

And the answer went wildly viral because, well, watch.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, keep watching!

D’oh!

Shepherd’s very final giggle at the end surely says it all.

And then this happened later. Turns out it was quite the episode.

But was it a worse answer than this memorable Tipping Point moment a little while ago?

Truly nectar (and ambrosia) for the gods.

