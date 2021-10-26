This hilarious Homer Simpson mix-up on Tipping Point just gets better and better

Entertainment

ITV quiz show Tipping Point has had plenty of memorable wrong answers in the past, but this is surely up there with the very best.

It’s a contestant’s most unfortunate schoolboy error when asked by presenter Ben Shepherd: ‘In his epic poems, Homer often refers to nectar as the drink of the gods and which other substance as their food?’

And the answer went wildly viral because, well, watch.

Ben Shepherd’s face is perfect. Remarkable daytime quizzing, this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Lreh0JCX2 — Graeme Douglas (@graemedouglas) October 25, 2021

And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, keep watching!

This is 27 seconds of remarkable television. Tipping Point, the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/AMzZ8obJMR — Sam Huxley (@samhuxley) October 25, 2021

D’oh!

Shepherd’s very final giggle at the end surely says it all.

And then this happened later. Turns out it was quite the episode.

#tippingpoint

"The one dollar coin of New Zealand features an image of which flightless bird?"

Dom "Penguin"

Shephard "Kiwi" 🙄 🙄 🙄 🙄 pic.twitter.com/yQwaV8FxUd — i.am.phil (@philwithy69) October 25, 2021

But was it a worse answer than this memorable Tipping Point moment a little while ago?

I just saw this on TV and I actually cannot stop laughing pic.twitter.com/xswCrPZy9u — Zainudeen (@ZainudeenT) September 30, 2021

Truly nectar (and ambrosia) for the gods.

