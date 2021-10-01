You surely won’t see a funnier (or worse) guess on a TV quiz show this year
We have to confess we don’t know a lot about Ben Shephard’s ITV quiz show, Tipping Point, but if it’s always as entertaining as this then we’ve clearly been missing out.
It’s a question and answer which went wildly viral on Twitter because, well, best you have a watch for yourself.
This is the question.
“Which UK political party shares its name with a collective noun for moles?”
And here’s what happened next.
I just saw this on TV and I actually cannot stop laughing pic.twitter.com/xswCrPZy9u
— Zainudeen (@ZainudeenT) September 30, 2021
Don’t think that was the correct answer.
Haha me too now!
Help! It’s a massive LibDem of moles!
— Angela Porter (@GlosAngela) September 30, 2021
This will change how I see moles forever. https://t.co/tcqSymYgHU
— Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 30, 2021
And just in case you were still wondering …
The collective noun for moles should be “a Cambridge”
— James Vaughan (@EquusontheBuses) September 30, 2021
Oh, go on then.
I mean, I’m sure if they said a UKIP of moles, I’d understand but… pic.twitter.com/Q7l8ozXtmZ
— 💉=🥳 (@jabuppartyon) September 30, 2021
And to think, we thought we’d already seen our favourite tipping point moment.
13. When this Tipping Point contestant clearly HATED his prize pic.twitter.com/OevftbkHU9
— Diyora Shadijanova (Диёра Шадижанова) 🇺🇿🇹🇯 (@thediyora) December 13, 2020
