You surely won’t see a funnier (or worse) guess on a TV quiz show this year

John Plunkett. Updated October 1st, 2021

We have to confess we don’t know a lot about Ben Shephard’s ITV quiz show, Tipping Point, but if it’s always as entertaining as this then we’ve clearly been missing out.

It’s a question and answer which went wildly viral on Twitter because, well, best you have a watch for yourself.

This is the question.

“Which UK political party shares its name with a collective noun for moles?”

And here’s what happened next.

Don’t think that was the correct answer.

And just in case you were still wondering …

Oh, go on then.

And to think, we thought we’d already seen our favourite tipping point moment.

Source Twitter @ZainudeenT