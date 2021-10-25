17 hilarious ‘what could go wrong?’ moments when people got entirely what was coming to them

Life

There’s a rather fabulous corner of Reddit called ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong?’ which describes itself as ‘the best place to learn what not to do.’

And these are 17 hilarious cases in point.

1. ‘What could go wrong if I complain to Costco’

(via)

2. ‘What could go wrong If I park in that space “for the umpteenth time”

(via)

3. ‘What could go wrong filling your iron with sugar water’

(via)

4. ‘What could go wrong if I dump my boat illegally’

(via)

x5. ‘What could go wrong sharing your achievements on the Internet? Please be careful, friends’

(via)

6. ‘What could go wrong if you park your car in a non-parking zone at the supermarket’

(via)

7. ‘What could go wrong if I wear a clicked pen in my hair’

(via)

8. ‘What could go wrong if you use a Walmart bag when bleaching your hair’

(via)

9. ‘What could go wrong hiding things in the oven’

(via)