The look on the face of this dog caught in the act is hilarious and totally adorable
@beckx28 over on Twitter.
Caught ya 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z39TVM5yWN
— Rebecca (@beckx28) October 14, 2021
Absolutely wonderful. And here are just a few of the many, many things people are saying about it.
I can’t cope with the disappointment in his face when he realises he’s been caught!! 😭
GIVE HIM ALL THE FOOD! pic.twitter.com/cs46MSpju3
— Emma Dolan 💙 (@JustMissEmma) October 14, 2021
Found-out dog face is just heartbreaking. https://t.co/DnGuc6K62r
— Andrew Malpertuis 🎃 (@Andr6wMale) October 14, 2021
You should have caught the second part where he takes the lid off and then pops it in the microwave for three minutes, before delicacy placing a nap kin in his collar to enjoy his lunch whilst flicking the pages of country life magazine.
— Jessica (@warnerannjess) October 14, 2021
It took us back to this classic from a little while back.
I don’t suppose you’ve seen those two boiled eggs I left sitting on the kitchen sideboard by any chance? pic.twitter.com/dV2YSbZL6R
— All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) February 17, 2019
And this one!
Source Twitter @beckx28