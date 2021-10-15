The look on the face of this dog caught in the act is hilarious and totally adorable

Animals

The votes are in for funny dog video of the week and it’s unanimous. The look on the face of this dog caught in the act is just priceless, as shared by

@beckx28 over on Twitter.

Absolutely wonderful. And here are just a few of the many, many things people are saying about it.

I can’t cope with the disappointment in his face when he realises he’s been caught!! 😭 GIVE HIM ALL THE FOOD! pic.twitter.com/cs46MSpju3 — Emma Dolan 💙 (@JustMissEmma) October 14, 2021

Found-out dog face is just heartbreaking. https://t.co/DnGuc6K62r — Andrew Malpertuis 🎃 (@Andr6wMale) October 14, 2021

You should have caught the second part where he takes the lid off and then pops it in the microwave for three minutes, before delicacy placing a nap kin in his collar to enjoy his lunch whilst flicking the pages of country life magazine. — Jessica (@warnerannjess) October 14, 2021

It took us back to this classic from a little while back.

I don’t suppose you’ve seen those two boiled eggs I left sitting on the kitchen sideboard by any chance? pic.twitter.com/dV2YSbZL6R — All about Steve (@1StevieKilner) February 17, 2019

And this one!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TADHG FLEMING (@tadhg_fleming)

Source Twitter @beckx28