This ‘surprise party’ gone wrong is 30 seconds very well spent
Rarely can so much drama be contained – and so many questions asked – in 30 seconds of doorbell video.
The clip went viral after it was shared by @fred035schultz and it really is half a minute well spent.
“Thanks a lot Derek!” 🤦♂️😏🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/s2u4Yvagc2
— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) October 13, 2021
Absolute drama.
"Are you drunk?!?!?!"
"Of course I am, it's a party"
— 👻 Boo Ferreal 👻 (@beaferreal) October 13, 2021
Love Dad turning around looking for all the cars!! 😆😆😆
— Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) October 13, 2021
I will be using that for everything now!
Stores out of cat food?
Thanks a lot Derek!
Miss my favorite show?
Thanks a lot Derek!
My team loses?
Thanks a lot Derek!
Not having an end to this tweet?
You guessed it…
Thanks a lot Derek!
— Brian R. Russell (@Russell2Brian) October 14, 2021
And while lots of people queued up to suggest it was fake, we’re with this person.
I don’t care if it’s fake, this is funny. “Of course I’m drunk, it’s a party!” 😂😂
— Dan Buss (@DanBuss10) October 13, 2021
