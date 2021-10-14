This ‘surprise party’ gone wrong is 30 seconds very well spent

Videos

Rarely can so much drama be contained – and so many questions asked – in 30 seconds of doorbell video.

The clip went viral after it was shared by @fred035schultz and it really is half a minute well spent.

Absolute drama.

"Are you drunk?!?!?!" "Of course I am, it's a party" — 👻 Boo Ferreal 👻 (@beaferreal) October 13, 2021

Love Dad turning around looking for all the cars!! 😆😆😆 — Paul Bergum (@paul_bergum) October 13, 2021

I will be using that for everything now!

Stores out of cat food?

Thanks a lot Derek!

Miss my favorite show?

Thanks a lot Derek!

My team loses?

Thanks a lot Derek!

Not having an end to this tweet?

You guessed it…

Thanks a lot Derek! — Brian R. Russell (@Russell2Brian) October 14, 2021

And while lots of people queued up to suggest it was fake, we’re with this person.

I don’t care if it’s fake, this is funny. “Of course I’m drunk, it’s a party!” 😂😂 — Dan Buss (@DanBuss10) October 13, 2021

Source Twitter @fred035schultz