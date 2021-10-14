Videos

This ‘surprise party’ gone wrong is 30 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated October 14th, 2021

Rarely can so much drama be contained – and so many questions asked – in 30 seconds of doorbell video.

The clip went viral after it was shared by @fred035schultz and it really is half a minute well spent.

Absolute drama.

And while lots of people queued up to suggest it was fake, we’re with this person.

Source Twitter @fred035schultz