This dog’s hilarious response to being caught in the act is simply fabulous
This video of a dog’s response to being caught in the act went viral on Twitter because it’s so funny and totally adorable.
— Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) March 24, 2021
Freeze frame!
The clip was shared on Twitter by @TheoShantonas and went viral after it was picked up by @RexChapman. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.
“Act normal.” pic.twitter.com/4WMvxeA27X
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 24, 2021
Don’t be suspicious- dOnT dOnT bE sUsPiCiOuS
— sqrl.eth ⟠ (@omynuts) March 24, 2021
The tail is like a lie detector test.
— Just Jere (@GeraldJere6404) March 24, 2021
THIS!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/EVEqmgF7ZL
— Ced (@cedfunches) March 24, 2021
Source Twitter @TheoShantonas
