Animals

This dog’s hilarious response to being caught in the act is simply fabulous

Poke Staff. Updated March 24th, 2021

This video of a dog’s response to being caught in the act went viral on Twitter because it’s so funny and totally adorable.

Freeze frame!

The clip was shared on Twitter by @TheoShantonas and went viral after it was picked up by @RexChapman. Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

The fabulous moment this kitten realises it has more than one paw is one for the ages

Source Twitter @TheoShantonas

More from the Poke