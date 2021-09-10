An American shared the British insults she’d never heard before and it’s a NSFW delight
Over on TikTok @yorkshirepeach, an American living in Britain, shared the British swearwords she’d never heard before moving to the UK and went wildly viral.
@yorkshirepeach##americanintheuk♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman
So far it’s been watched 1.7 million times (at the time we write this) and here are just a few of the things people said about it.
READ MORE
11 outrageously entitled parents to have you bellowing into next week
Source TikTok @yorkshirepeach H/T Indy100
More from the Poke
Life
11 outrageously entitled parents to have you bellowing into next week
Comeback of the day