‘When did you realise that you are officially “not young” anymore?’ – 27 sorely relatable responses

Life

For readers of a certain age, this might be the most relatable thing you read this week.

It all began when spp25 had a question for everyone over on Reddit.

“When did you realise that you are officially ‘not young’ anymore?”

And the answers came tumbling in. We’re read them all – well, quite a lot of them – so you don’t have to, and here are 27 of the funniest and most relatable.

1.

‘When I dislocated my jaw lying in bed yawning. Didn’t even think it was even possible.’

purpleowlie

2.

‘When I opened a new pack of sponges for dishwashing and became all excited to use a fresh sponge.’

tuxedo_cat_commander

3.

‘When I went thru the house yelling to the kids, “when you leave a room, turn the light OFF!!”

TheGoodJudgeHolden

4.

‘I’m scared of teenagers now.’

-thegay-

5.

‘I was in my late 20s, at work talking with one of our new interns. I can’t remember why but she asked how old someone was and I was like, “I dunno, about our age?” She gasped and asked “How old do you think I am??” Then I gasped and asked, “HOW OLD DO YOU THINK I AM?!”

‘Anyway, that’s when I realized I was “not young” anymore.’

deresroka

6.

‘When one of my younger coworkers took it upon herself to explain to me who Cardi B was. I already knew who she was and was familiar with her music. Apparently I just looked like I needed to be supplied with this info.’

Ok_Clock_8658

7.

“I got ma’amed by a random twentysomething. Broke my heart.”

GreenAppleLady

8.

‘When I went to a nightclub last weekend and everyone looks like children …’

smegly87

9.

‘Saw some neighborhood kids messing with a stop sign while driving home. I slowed the car down, rolled down a window and said,

“Hey… I think maybe you shouldn’t be doing that.” Which in my mind meant cut it out before an adult catches you.

‘But these kids look sheepishly at the ground and give me an ok like I was the adult in the situation. Which I was, gently chastising children for fooling around with public property.

Ralfarius

10.

‘I felt a sneeze coming on while I was bent over and legitimately thought, “I have to stand up straight for this if I want to keep my back.”

DnDBehindTheScreen

11.

‘When I started viewing guys on motorcycles with concern instead of awe. ‘Damn kid’s gonna get himself killed’ vs. ‘Ooh, look at that hot rebel.’

Prize-Trifle-9537

12.

‘When my best friend and I were planning for a concert next month and for the first time in our lives we were like “Do we… want to buy seats instead of standing in the pit?”.

Nyx_Fallweather

13.

‘When I started getting excited for 9pm bedtime.’

itisee899

14.

‘I threw my back out scooping cat litter one day. I didn’t even do anything weird, just bent over like normal and then was in pain for a week. I’ve since done it again scooping litter, so I’m convinced that my boyfriend should handle that from now on.’

DamnitRuby