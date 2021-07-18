Alasdair Beckett-King’s hilarious animated school story should be required viewing for teachers
Just when you thought you couldn’t be more in awe of the many talents of Alasdair Beckett King, he comes up with something completely different – and blows us all away.
Watch and wonder.
It isn’t the first @MisterABK animation we’ve enjoyed, but that apparently simple but beautifully executed animation style is a new treat.
There’s a lot going on in the video – the hilarious anecdote, the perfectly reimagined pool rules – and that punchline!
When Alasdair posted it to Twitter, people simply loved it.
I was just thinking I needed a timeline cleanse and then this came along 👄 https://t.co/fuaXfqnCYo
— Lotographia 🎴🇳🇿 (@lotographia) July 16, 2021
The punchline made do an actual lol and startle the cat. https://t.co/VIzHthKihP
— Brian (@bwianair) July 16, 2021
— Ria Cheyne (is on parental leave) (@riacheyne) July 16, 2021
I like this. I like this a lot. https://t.co/OhlU0F4DXt
— Cas 😈 (@TAFKA_Cas) July 16, 2021
They also had school stories of their own.
got sent out for refusing to admit my name is a nickname (it isn’t) and the teacher called me stephanie for the rest of the year while shouting at me every time I forgot to react to the name which isnt my name
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) July 16, 2021
Aged 7:
Dinner lady: *pointing to bread roll on the floor in the lunch hall near me* "You could've picked that up"
Me: "I…didn't know it was there"
Dinner lady: "You still could've picked it up"
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 16, 2021
Aged 12. My Geography teacher called me by the name of one of my siblings that he'd previously taught. I was used to teachers confusing me with my brothers. But "Elizabeth"?
— Mr R-L (@MrReadLinton) July 16, 2021
Friend’s nephew had to write about their weekend. “You didn’t do that. Nobody does that. Don’t lie. Nobody likes a liar” was the teacher’s response. Irate grandma stormed up with photos showing that yes, they did get picked up in a private jet and and get driven around in a tank!
— David Willerton (@DavidWillerton) July 17, 2021
I was accused of turning my nose up at the maths teacher. I naturally have a very pointy noise (see attached) and said, ‘I didn’t. That’s just my nose’. And was given detention for my ‘attitude’. It still rankles. pic.twitter.com/xjbPw0poAD
— Roz Ryan (@rozryan) July 16, 2021
Colin Wilson made us feel seen.
Am I the only one that immediately looked at ABK’s profile pic to check his lip colour?
— Colin Wilson (@simply_col) July 17, 2021
Who else did that?
If you can, you should follow Alasdair so you don’t miss any future comedy gems like this one.
Alasdair Beckett-King
