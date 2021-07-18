Life

Alasdair Beckett-King’s hilarious animated school story should be required viewing for teachers

Poke Staff. Updated July 18th, 2021

Just when you thought you couldn’t be more in awe of the many talents of Alasdair Beckett King, he comes up with something completely different – and blows us all away.

Watch and wonder.

It isn’t the first @MisterABK animation we’ve enjoyed, but that apparently simple but beautifully executed animation style is a new treat.

There’s a lot going on in the video – the hilarious anecdote, the perfectly reimagined pool rules – and that punchline!

via Gfycat

When Alasdair posted it to Twitter, people simply loved it.

They also had school stories of their own.

Colin Wilson made us feel seen.

Who else did that?

If you can, you should follow Alasdair so you don’t miss any future comedy gems like this one.

