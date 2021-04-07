‘What if The Simpsons was British?’ is hilarious and very topical

Videos

If you aren’t familiar with the work of Alasdair Beckett-King, you have quite the rabbit-hole of comedy gold awaiting you.

A couple of examples:

Ever wondered what it would be like to live with Poirot?

If your housemate was Agatha Christie's Poirot: pic.twitter.com/iUaNOHQVVo — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) March 19, 2021

There’s a reason why Jaws wasn’t filmed in the North East of England.

What if Jaws (1975) were set in the North East of England? pic.twitter.com/9tghRTlGBE — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) April 3, 2020

His most recent creation showcases his voice talent – and his skill as an animator.

As he wrote on YouTube –

‘What if The Simpsons were a British show? It would be shorter and a lot more depressing.’

With more than a quarter of a million views on YouTube, over 70K upvotes on Reddit and another 1.5 million views on Twitter, the video has made its mark.

This is a masterpiece. https://t.co/cpwgK1ng1A — I Am Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) April 2, 2021

This is absolutely brilliant. https://t.co/ERPrv8ZN0G — Benjamin Bee (@benjaminbee) April 2, 2021

KittenDust As a British person I must say I concur!

Mister Apple Finally, a realistic on-screen depiction of life in the UK

And high praise, indeed, from the very funny Tony Cowards.

I have nothing to declare except that ABK is an absolute ruddy genius. https://t.co/Rfq0rZqwgZ — Tony Cowards (@TonyCowards) April 2, 2021

Seconded.

