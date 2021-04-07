Videos

‘What if The Simpsons was British?’ is hilarious and very topical

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 7th, 2021

If you aren’t familiar with the work of Alasdair Beckett-King, you have quite the rabbit-hole of comedy gold awaiting you.

A couple of examples:

Ever wondered what it would be like to live with Poirot?

There’s a reason why Jaws wasn’t filmed in the North East of England.

His most recent creation showcases his voice talent – and his skill as an animator.

As he wrote on YouTube –

‘What if The Simpsons were a British show? It would be shorter and a lot more depressing.’

With more than a quarter of a million views on YouTube, over 70K upvotes on Reddit and another 1.5 million views on Twitter, the video has made its mark.

KittenDust

As a British person I must say I concur!

Mister Apple

Finally, a realistic on-screen depiction of life in the UK

And high praise, indeed, from the very funny Tony Cowards.

Seconded.

