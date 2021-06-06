Alasdair Beckett-King reading popular memes on 1940s radio is comedy gold

Videos

When you see Alasdair Beckett-King has made something, you know you’re in for a comedic treat.

We’re talking about things like this –

And this –

Blade Runner (but Mr Blobby is there) pic.twitter.com/3zrIyB2me8 — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) May 28, 2021

His newest sketch shows how they might have given memes the radio show treatment in the 1940s. Watch and marvel.

The perfect ending exists.

Alasdair shared the video on Twitter, too, where it got the praise it truly deserves – much of it from other comedians.

Me? Just reading the memes on 1940s radio: pic.twitter.com/r09Qvjxc9C — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) June 4, 2021

Absolutely top class, this. https://t.co/VDU360ES8j — Mark Watson, doing comedy in rooms again (@watsoncomedian) June 4, 2021

Oh GREAT now I’m jealous and admiring all at once again — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) June 4, 2021

Another of our favourite people. Each sketch a little gem. https://t.co/8BhDhEYRik — 🥃 Larry & Paul 🥃 (@larryandpaul) June 4, 2021

If any of you have any clout in TV commissioning, this is a good shout from Imran Yusuf.

Way too much talent for one man. Always producing top quality and original work. I hope he gets his own TV show. https://t.co/OEdXfMMSHf — Imran Yusuf (@imranyusuf) June 4, 2021

In the meantime, you can follow Alasdair on Twitter and subscribe to his YouTube channel, so you won’t miss any of his gems.

