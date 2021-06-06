Videos

Alasdair Beckett-King reading popular memes on 1940s radio is comedy gold

Poke Staff. Updated June 6th, 2021

When you see Alasdair Beckett-King has made something, you know you’re in for a comedic treat.

We’re talking about things like this –

And this –

His newest sketch shows how they might have given memes the radio show treatment in the 1940s. Watch and marvel.

The perfect ending exists.

Alasdair shared the video on Twitter, too, where it got the praise it truly deserves – much of it from other comedians.

If any of you have any clout in TV commissioning, this is a good shout from Imran Yusuf.

In the meantime, you can follow Alasdair on Twitter and subscribe to his YouTube channel, so you won’t miss any of his gems.

Alasdair Beckett-King

