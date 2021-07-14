Politics

A Tory MP told Tyrone Mings to ‘focus on football, not politics’ – 13 championship takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated July 14th, 2021

England footballer Tyrone Mings got the attention of the whole nation when he called out the ‘hypocrisy’ of Home Secretary Priti Patel for condemning racist abuse while failing to back players taking the knee.

His comments spoke for many, many people and echoed criticism of Boris Johnson for doing the same thing (a Downing Street reception with the England team will now not happen).

And while one Conservative MP, Steve Baker, has said the party must change its attitude to taking the knee, others decided to go the opposite route.

Like Andrew Rosindell, the Tory MP for Romford, who took to Twitter – naturally – to tell Mings to ‘focus on football, not politics’.

And it went viral, if not for the reasons he might have hoped, and these 13 takedowns were championship-winning material.

1.

2.

 

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude, this.

READ MORE

Downing Street has ‘cancelled’ a reception for England’s footballers – 13 favourite reactions

Source Twitter @AndrewRosindell

More from the Poke