News

Downing Street has ‘cancelled’ a reception for England’s footballers – 13 favourite reactions

Poke Staff. Updated July 13th, 2021

Plans to invite the England football team to a reception at Downing Street have been shelved, it was reported today.

It comes a day after Boris Johnson and Priti Patel were accused of ‘hypocrisy’ for condemning racist abuse on social media but failing to back the players taking the knee.

No-one put it better than England and Aston Villa player Tyrone Mings, who said this on Twitter.

In entirely unrelated news, obviously, a planned reception for the Euros runners-up at Downing Street has been cancelled, reported the Guardian’s Aubrey Allegretti.

And it prompted no end of comment as you might imagine. Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

To conclude …

READ MORE

Ian Hislop owning Priti Patel on Question Time has gone viral all over again and it’s breathtaking stuff

Source Twitter @breeallegretti

More from the Poke