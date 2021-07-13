Tyrone Mings slammed Priti Patel for hypocrisy after her condemnation of racist abuse of the England team

News

England and Aston Villa player, Tyrone Mings, had the ultimate response to the widely condemned Priti Patel tweet in which she condemned racial abuse of the team.

This was her comment.

And his …

Despite the Home Secretary’s tweet having been panned for hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness, the words of someone so personally affected by her past comments carried extra weight.

Deputy Labour Leader, Angela Rayner, summed up the general feeling towards the team.

This. Leaders on and off the pitch. https://t.co/byf02I9nIb — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) July 12, 2021

These 11 reactions reinforce that.

1.

2.

There isn't a chef's kiss big enough for this https://t.co/3TjHboYz3W — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) July 12, 2021

3.

This is an England team to be endlessly proud of. The government has bitten off more than it can chew. https://t.co/925OyoZXgd — The Sun Apologies (@SunApology) July 12, 2021

4.

5.

I was so hoping one of the England team would do EXACTLY THIS… YES TYRONE MINGS! https://t.co/eHgj9hM27j — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) July 12, 2021

6.

Tyrone Mings and Marcus Rashford to run the UK. Start the petition. pic.twitter.com/KwMjZcjdPO — Cian (@CianByNature) July 12, 2021

7.

Top bins — Tez (@tezilyas) July 12, 2021

8.

It's time to form a defensive square around our belle of the border force, @pritipatel. https://t.co/qs0H7s0Etj — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 12, 2021

9.

Tyrone Mings has tackled Patel there the way they used to in the seventies. WELCOME TO THE GAME SON. — Your friend and mine, Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) July 12, 2021

10.

Say. It. Again. And again. And again. https://t.co/7hqDFSvzie — Dr Peter Olusoga (@PeteOlusoga) July 12, 2021

11.

I love this team. https://t.co/WorHPcsLl4 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 12, 2021

Perhaps this England team may not be going into commentary or management after their playing years.

We will be the first country to replace the cabinet with the football team. https://t.co/h0tuQLmAYo — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 12, 2021

READ MORE

Gary Neville called out Boris Johnson over the racist abuse of England players and went wildly viral

Source Tyrone Mings Image Screengrab