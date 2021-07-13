News

Tyrone Mings slammed Priti Patel for hypocrisy after her condemnation of racist abuse of the England team

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 13th, 2021

England and Aston Villa player, Tyrone Mings, had the ultimate response to the widely condemned Priti Patel tweet in which she condemned racial abuse of the team.

This was her comment.

And his

Despite the Home Secretary’s tweet having been panned for hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness, the words of someone so personally affected by her past comments carried extra weight.

Deputy Labour Leader, Angela Rayner, summed up the general feeling towards the team.

These 11 reactions reinforce that.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Perhaps this England team may not be going into commentary or management after their playing years.

Source Tyrone Mings

