Gary Neville called out Boris Johnson over the racist abuse of England players and went wildly viral

You’ll have read by now that the three England players who missed penalties in the shootout Euros defeat by Italy have been subjected to vile racist abuse on social media.

The racist abuse of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka has been universally condemned by the Football Association, by England manager Gareth Southgate and by Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

And it prompted lots of people to say this (or something very like it).

Our players mounted the most powerful silent protest against racism we’ve ever seen and you refused to support them. The proven bully you made Home Secretary publicly criticised the team & then defended the racists who booed them.

Give your head a wobble. https://t.co/tY8KUtPtZd — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) July 12, 2021

And former England and Manchester United star turned ITV pundit Gary Neville went viral when he said this on Sky Sports News.

Here he is again today, on Sky News.

“It starts at the very top.” Former footballer @GNev2 says has called on Boris Johnson to take a tougher stance on racism in football after some England players received abuse online following last night’s clash with Italy.#Euro2020: https://t.co/KUBv2VLGWI pic.twitter.com/VoJPtslaaP — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 12, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

gary’s not fucking about pic.twitter.com/oBgiF5iWaN — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) July 12, 2021

Bang on from @GNev2. High-ranking politicians, including the Prime Minister, gave the nod to fans booing players for taking a stand against racism. They cannot turn around and act surprised by what’s been unleashed now: they facilitated it! pic.twitter.com/s7n1LCnCbp — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 12, 2021

Well said @GNev2: “We had high-ranking ministers including the PM in this country say that it’s okay for our population to boo them for taking the knee against racism and promoting equality. It starts at the top.” pic.twitter.com/dd5zjf1y1B — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) July 12, 2021

Powerful & articulate words from the superb @GNev2. Everyone should watch this pic.twitter.com/PAuCbN8Zmm — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 12, 2021

Every word of this. https://t.co/VHJsVZUyW7 — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) July 12, 2021

And it’s not the first time Neville’s had something to say about the country’s leadership during the Euros.

‘The standards of leaders in this country for the past couple of years has been poor and looking at that man there(Gareth Southgate) he’s everything a leader should be ; respectful, humble, genuine and tells the truth’ Spot on @GNev2 I hope you’re listening Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/qY869jbuKo — Dr Aseem Malhotra FRCP (@DrAseemMalhotra) July 7, 2021

