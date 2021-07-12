Politics

Gary Neville called out Boris Johnson over the racist abuse of England players and went wildly viral

Poke Staff. Updated July 12th, 2021

You’ll have read by now that the three England players who missed penalties in the shootout Euros defeat by Italy have been subjected to vile racist abuse on social media.

The racist abuse of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka has been universally condemned by the Football Association, by England manager Gareth Southgate and by Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

And it prompted lots of people to say this (or something very like it).

And former England and Manchester United star turned ITV pundit Gary Neville went viral when he said this on Sky Sports News.

Here he is again today, on Sky News.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And it’s not the first time Neville’s had something to say about the country’s leadership during the Euros.

READ MORE

Roy Keane saving the tea when England scored is making us smile through the gloom

Source Twitter @ScottishSalami Twitter @SkyNews

More from the Poke