Priti Patel condemned the racist abuse of England players and lots of people said the same thing

The three players who missed penalties in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy have been subjected to vile racist abuse on social media.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka all missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout defeat and the racist abuse has been condemned by England manager Gareth Southgate and the Football Association.

Home Secretary Priti Patel also condemned the abuse and had this to say about it on Twitter.

Which is of course entirely right. Except coming from Priti Patel, well, some people had thoughts. And these people put it best.

Maybe next time don’t say it’s cool for people to boo people attempting to challenge racism or they might get the message that racism is fine — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 12, 2021

Does Patel think we're goldfish. pic.twitter.com/ybjV5c0QFT — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 12, 2021

When you say it’s fine to boo players taking a stance against racism, when your policies pander to racists and incite race hate, you are very much part of the problem. https://t.co/Xl3Won7q9r — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 12, 2021

You lied about why our players take the knee and defended the racists who booed them. Give your head a wobble. https://t.co/3YvxMIeoFX — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 12, 2021

If you’d have listened to them you would have realised that this is why they were taking the knee. Instead you criticised them and provoked behaviour exactly like this. You should be ashamed. — The Boy In The Lightbox. (@LaserWave2) July 12, 2021

I’m disgusted that the fire I deliberately started in the kitchen has now reached the bedrooms. https://t.co/ZC02XSf2sN — Linda Marric (@Linda_Marric) July 12, 2021

You literally endorsed booing them. https://t.co/mpKz9i4kNL — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) July 12, 2021

Yeah, they should protest about it in some way…any ideas? https://t.co/sX3YL0o0zU — Dom Joly (@domjoly) July 12, 2021

This is why they take the knee. And you endorsed to booing of it. https://t.co/3NsEeE4rg4 — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 12, 2021

When you told fans that it’s ok to boo England players taking the knee, you blew the dog whistle. The dogs came. And you had basically given them a license. So you really don’t get to speak of disgust now. https://t.co/QG4SGCEt32 — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@TanjaBueltmann) July 12, 2021

Take the knee — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 12, 2021

ERMMMMMMMMMMM — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) July 12, 2021

Source Twitter @pritipatel