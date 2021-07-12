News

Priti Patel condemned the racist abuse of England players and lots of people said the same thing

Poke Staff. Updated July 12th, 2021

The three players who missed penalties in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy have been subjected to vile racist abuse on social media.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka all missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout defeat and the racist abuse has been condemned by England manager Gareth Southgate and the Football Association.

Home Secretary Priti Patel also condemned the abuse and had this to say about it on Twitter.

Which is of course entirely right. Except coming from Priti Patel, well, some people had thoughts. And these people put it best.

Source Twitter @pritipatel

