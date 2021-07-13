Ian Hislop owning Priti Patel on Question Time has gone viral all over again and it’s breathtaking stuff

Politics

Accusations of hypocrisy levelled at Home Secretary Priti Patel have sent this old Question Time clip viral all over again.

Patel was called out by England footballer Tyrone Mings over her condemnation of the racist abuse faced by his teammates after she’d previously called players taking the knee ‘gesture politics’.

You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens. https://t.co/fdTKHsxTB2 — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) July 12, 2021

And it prompted @ChrisMousse3 to reply with this Question Time clip in which Patel responses to Ian Hislop’s about the death penalty.

And it’s 1m 34s very well spent.

It’s never the wrong time to watch this. pic.twitter.com/r4yrFPZByI — Chriswoke Pamplemousse 🇪🇺 #FBPE🕷#FBPA (@ChrisMousse3) July 12, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

A nice time to watch Priti Patel being incredibly thick to the point of an audience laughing at her stupidity. (And terrible take) https://t.co/ry2AtWQ07V — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) July 13, 2021

Our Home Secretary is skewered here. Spag bol for Ian Hislop. https://t.co/0AUN3rVqdS — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) July 13, 2021

Great to see Priti Patel being completely owned. https://t.co/XpaDCebjQf — Tim Decker (@deckertim) July 13, 2021

Always worth a retweet to show up @pritipatel for what she stands for. https://t.co/3MN0YPZfFN — Mal 🇪🇺 #FBPE #FBPPR #3.5% #ProEU #SaveOur⭐️ (@MalTwitastic) July 13, 2021

