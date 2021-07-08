Pics

7 funniest tweets about the Tory MP still boycotting England over taking the knee after last night’s epic win

Updated July 8th, 2021

Spare a thought – of sorts – for Tory MP Lee Anderson, who you may remember is boycotting watching England games because he disagrees with them taking the knee.

And with each step England have taken to the final, it just gets funnier and funnier.

Here’s what the MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire said in a Facebook post.

“For the first time in my life I will not be watching my beloved England team whilst they are supporting a political movement whose core principles aim to undermine our very way of life.”

He still wasn’t watching last night, just in case you were wondering.

And here’s what people were saying on Twitter after last night’s rollercoaster 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Enjoy whatever it is you’re doing when everyone else is watching the final on Sunday night, Lee.

