7 funniest tweets about the Tory MP still boycotting England over taking the knee after last night’s epic win

Spare a thought – of sorts – for Tory MP Lee Anderson, who you may remember is boycotting watching England games because he disagrees with them taking the knee.

And with each step England have taken to the final, it just gets funnier and funnier.

Here’s what the MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire said in a Facebook post.

“For the first time in my life I will not be watching my beloved England team whilst they are supporting a political movement whose core principles aim to undermine our very way of life.”

He still wasn’t watching last night, just in case you were wondering.

🚨 | NEW: Tory MP Lee Anderson is still boycotting England – and won’t be watching the game today – over taking the knee Via @nottslive — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) July 7, 2021

And here’s what people were saying on Twitter after last night’s rollercoaster 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark.

1.

Thoughts and prayers with Tory MP Lee Anderson at this difficult time. #Eng https://t.co/5NeOBi9Jb6 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 7, 2021

2.

Tory MP Lee Anderson tonight pic.twitter.com/RVeuLD3Wkn — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) July 7, 2021

3.

This decision gets funnier every match https://t.co/Zp92qxbdAY — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 7, 2021

4.

and we go live to Lee Anderson, the Tory MP boycotting his “beloved” England team for taking the knee pic.twitter.com/sMuSLiHfUo — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) July 7, 2021

5.

Labour have had an ad van in Lee Anderson’s Ashfield constituency today.

“🎶 He’s staying home…he’s staying home…he’s staying…Anderson’s staying home… 🎶” pic.twitter.com/DtAk3mXq86 — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 7, 2021

6.

Thoughts with Tory MP Lee Anderson this evening, who’s missing England roaring into the semis because he’s boycotting their matches over players taking a knee. — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) July 3, 2021

7.

Lee Anderson was born in 1967; turns out it was him holding the England team back all these years. pic.twitter.com/3c5UdJToJr — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 8, 2021

Enjoy whatever it is you’re doing when everyone else is watching the final on Sunday night, Lee.

