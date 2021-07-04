Sport

A Tory MP boycotted England’s 4-0 win over taking the knee and it just made it even better

John Plunkett. Updated July 4th, 2021

Spare a thought – only kidding – for the Conservative MP who announced before the Euros that he would be boycotting watching England games because he didn’t agree with them taking the knee before matches.

Lee Anderson – no, us neither – said the England team’s decision to take the knee was supporting a ‘political movement’ and risked alienating ‘traditional supporters’.

‘For the first time in my life I will not be watching my beloved England team whilst they are supporting a political movement whose core principles aim to undermine our very way of life,’ the MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire said in a Facebook post.

And it just made Saturday night’s 4-0 win even better. Here are our 9 favourite things people have been saying about him.

