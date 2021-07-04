A Tory MP boycotted England’s 4-0 win over taking the knee and it just made it even better

Sport

Spare a thought – only kidding – for the Conservative MP who announced before the Euros that he would be boycotting watching England games because he didn’t agree with them taking the knee before matches.

Lee Anderson – no, us neither – said the England team’s decision to take the knee was supporting a ‘political movement’ and risked alienating ‘traditional supporters’.

‘For the first time in my life I will not be watching my beloved England team whilst they are supporting a political movement whose core principles aim to undermine our very way of life,’ the MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire said in a Facebook post.

And it just made Saturday night’s 4-0 win even better. Here are our 9 favourite things people have been saying about him.

1.

Thoughts with Tory MP Lee Anderson this evening, who's missing England roaring into the semis because he's boycotting their matches over players taking a knee. — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) July 3, 2021

2.

Hope Tory MP Lee Anderson is enjoying Pitch Perfect on ITV #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/ubCkOKD9V6 — David Wilding 💙 (@drwilding) July 3, 2021

3.

Spare a thought for Lee Anderson MP at this difficult time 🤣🦁 https://t.co/sgZMYm3I95 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) June 29, 2021

4.

I’m not saying England are playing so well *because* Lee Anderson stopped watching them, but it has definitely coincided, so a long-term boycott could be prudent. He won’t mind, surely. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) July 3, 2021

5.

Please can someone ask Lee Anderson MP if he's going to watch the semi-final? https://t.co/T66p9ICVe4 — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) July 3, 2021

6.

I wonder if Lee Anderson thinks we’re already out. — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 3, 2021

7.

Are you watching Con MP Lee Anderson or still boycotting England? And Con MP @Bren4Bassetlaw are you still comparing our players taking the knee to Nazi salutes? Because everybody else is celebrating Gareth Southgate's vibrant, diverse Three Lions making us happy #EURO2020 — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) June 29, 2021

8.

Can confirm MP Lee Anderson has just finished watching season two of Minder. — 🥛🇬🇧Michael Govern Ready🇬🇧🥛 (@mikegove12) July 3, 2021

9.

It’s easy to mock. And if we’d lost, ghouls like Lee Anderson would probably be claiming vindication. But be kind. This poor patriot’s hatred of protests against racism just made him miss the most satisfying England game in decades. (Unless he’s a liar as well.) https://t.co/POtnNQfLPr — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 29, 2021

