Gary Neville trolled Boris Johnson while praising Gareth Southgate and people loved it

Politics

Amid the euphoria of England’s thrilling extra-time win over Denmark, reaching a major final for the first time since 1966, ITV pundit Gary Neville got a little bit political for a moment of two.

The former England and Manchester United man shared his thoughts on manager Gareth Southgate’s leadership and compared him to the people who have leading the country for the last few years.

It was only a few seconds of airtime, but it spoke volumes.

‘The standards of leaders in this country for the past couple of years has been poor and looking at that man there(Gareth Southgate) he’s everything a leader should be ; respectful, humble, genuine and tells the truth’ Spot on @GNev2 I hope you’re listening Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/qY869jbuKo — Dr Aseem Malhotra FRCP (@DrAseemMalhotra) July 7, 2021

Here’s what Neville had to say in full.

“The standards of leaders in this country the last couple of years has been poor and looking at that man there [Gareth Southgate] that’s everything a leader should be – respectful, humble, tells the truth, genuine. “He’s fantastic Gareth Southgate, he really is unbelievable. He’s done a great job.”

Who can he possibly have been talking about?

And while not everyone appreciated it, obviously, an awful lot of people did.

Gary Neville brilliant on commentary: “the standard of leadership in this country the last couple of years has been terrible, but Gareth Southgate has shown the nation how to do it, with honesty and decency” 👏👏👏#englandvdenmark — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 7, 2021

"Respectful, humble, tells the truth, everything a leader should be" – Gary Neville on Gareth Southgate. (CC @BorisJohnson) — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 7, 2021

Love Gary Neville: "the standard of leadership in this country in the last two years has been awful, but Gareth Southgate is an excellent leader." — Will Jennings (@willjennings80) July 7, 2021

Westminster voting intention: SOUTHGATE: 98% (+98)

CON: 1% (-40)

LAB: 1% (-34)

LDEM: 0% (-8)

GRN: 0% (-4) via @SavantaComRes, 07Jul

Chgs. w/ 4 July — Sam Ashworth-Hayes (@SAshworthHayes) July 7, 2021

Wow! Gary Neville on ITV "The standards of leaders in this country has been poor in the last two years and looking at that man there it's everything a leader should be, respectful, humble, tell the truth, genuine. He's fantastic Gareth Southgate, he really is unbelievable…" — Alan Stedman 🇪🇺🇬🇧#FBPE #FBPA💙💙💙🍃💚🍃 (@alanjstedman) July 7, 2021

Top punditry from Gary Neville: “For the last couple of years the quality of leaders in this country has been poor”. 🔥 #ENGDEN Exhibit A: pic.twitter.com/8Pevme2enX — Alasdair Pinkerton (@AlPinkerton) July 7, 2021

It’s not for the first time in the last day or two that Neville’s nailed it.

The cheek of you ! https://t.co/wLyHzw3tw9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 4, 2021

And just in the interests of balance and all that, this Brexiter was having none of it.

Inappropriately and nakedly political statement from Gary Neville. Football analysts shouldn’t be telling voters during sports broadcasts that they voted for the wrong person. https://t.co/FeA2wrIMEo — Patrick O’Flynn (@oflynnsocial) July 7, 2021

I’m sure Gary Neville voted for the right person. 😉 https://t.co/H9LD292zVT — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) July 7, 2021

Anyway, back to Gareth …

READ MORE

19 funniest takedowns of Boris Johnson wearing an England shirt over his shirt and tie

Source Twitter @DrAseemMalhotra