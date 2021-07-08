Politics

Gary Neville trolled Boris Johnson while praising Gareth Southgate and people loved it

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2021

Amid the euphoria of England’s thrilling extra-time win over Denmark, reaching a major final for the first time since 1966, ITV pundit Gary Neville got a little bit political for a moment of two.

The former England and Manchester United man shared his thoughts on manager Gareth Southgate’s leadership and compared him to the people who have leading the country for the last few years.

It was only a few seconds of airtime, but it spoke volumes.

Here’s what Neville had to say in full.

“The standards of leaders in this country the last couple of years has been poor and looking at that man there [Gareth Southgate] that’s everything a leader should be – respectful, humble, tells the truth, genuine.

“He’s fantastic Gareth Southgate, he really is unbelievable. He’s done a great job.”

Who can he possibly have been talking about?

And while not everyone appreciated it, obviously, an awful lot of people did.

It’s not for the first time in the last day or two that Neville’s nailed it.

And just in the interests of balance and all that, this Brexiter was having none of it.

Anyway, back to Gareth …

