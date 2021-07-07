A former MEP trolled the Spanish football team and scored a spectacular own goal
Turns out Spain wasn’t the only team to end up on the losing side last night.
Former MEP Lord John Kilclooney – a cross bench peer from Northern Ireland – took it upon himself to troll the Spanish players before their Euros semi-final defeat against Italy.
And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for him, it didn’t end well at all.
Everyone, basically.
Here’s what he had to say later in response to one of the several million people putting him straight.
I guessed that was the explanation. Never met a Spanish person before who was ‘tongue tied!’
— Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) July 6, 2021
Didn’t delete the tweet, though.
