A former MEP trolled the Spanish football team and scored a spectacular own goal

Twitter

Turns out Spain wasn’t the only team to end up on the losing side last night.

Former MEP Lord John Kilclooney – a cross bench peer from Northern Ireland – took it upon himself to troll the Spanish players before their Euros semi-final defeat against Italy.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for him, it didn’t end well at all.

There's no words in the Spanish anthem. https://t.co/KFgwm3sLlj — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 6, 2021

This man was an MEP for 10 years. https://t.co/OXqWYV4AaH pic.twitter.com/5rvajCtjKz — Dli O'Doir (@dli_odoir) July 6, 2021

Like the Marcha Real… I have no words https://t.co/dSaImytvSm — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 7, 2021

Who’s going to tell him? https://t.co/1WZcHRWfac — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) July 6, 2021

Everyone, basically.

Here’s what he had to say later in response to one of the several million people putting him straight.

I guessed that was the explanation. Never met a Spanish person before who was ‘tongue tied!’ — Lord John Kilclooney (@KilclooneyJohn) July 6, 2021

Didn’t delete the tweet, though.

READ MORE

This steward mistaking Italy’s Bonucci for a fan is the Euros’ funniest moment

Source Twitter @KilclooneyJohn