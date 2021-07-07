Italy’s hilarious mind games before their shootout win over Spain are an amazing watch

Sport

Now they might have been mind games or it might just have been a bit of fun.

But watching the coin toss before Italy’s penalty shootout against Spain in the thrilling first semi-final at the Euros, you could be forgiven for thinking the Italians had basically already won.

Take a look at what Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini and his Spanish counterpart Jordi Alba’s not exactly overwhelmed reaction.

The penalty shootout was over before it began. Italy had this wrapped up. pic.twitter.com/KlWw2N1fQK — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) July 6, 2021

Maybe every captain will now adopt Chiellini’s antics. Should make for an interesting watch next time a game goes to penalties.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Chiellini is such a veteran and joker at the same time. 🤣🤣 — Liven Bose 🇮🇳🇧🇪🇦🇷 (@bose_liven) July 6, 2021

Giorgio had him wrapped, packed and ready for shipment back to Madrid. — Anshuman Joshi (@fuocosolare) July 6, 2021

This is Chiellini’s game, everybody else is there just for his entertainment — Thom Björk 🟡🟢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 NekiTamoNemanjaVidić (@ElektroPionir_7) July 6, 2021

Alba looked SO uncomfortable — 🟠 { C R A I G . J S } (@craigjtwigg) July 6, 2021

He looked like he was about to cry🤣😂🤣🤣🤣 — Wooly (@ChikeziAlexis1) July 6, 2021

Why man's held and shook alba like a grandfather embracing his 5 year old grandson who came to spend his holidays at grandma and grandpa's 😂 — William Budhram (@willz026) July 6, 2021

Every battle is won before it is fought. Chiellini and the italians are just street smart masters — prop sam (@jumpda5) July 6, 2021

And finally …

Maguire would never allowed this nonsense to have happened. Swings would have been thrown https://t.co/9FpC7YQPHG — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇷 (@shadadzai) July 6, 2021

