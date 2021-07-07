Sport

Italy’s hilarious mind games before their shootout win over Spain are an amazing watch

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2021

Now they might have been mind games or it might just have been a bit of fun.

But watching the coin toss before Italy’s penalty shootout against Spain in the thrilling first semi-final at the Euros, you could be forgiven for thinking the Italians had basically already won.

Take a look at what Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini and his Spanish counterpart Jordi Alba’s not exactly overwhelmed reaction.

Maybe every captain will now adopt Chiellini’s antics. Should make for an interesting watch next time a game goes to penalties.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And finally …

