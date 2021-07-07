This steward mistaking Italy’s Bonucci for a fan is the Euros’ funniest moment

Sport

Italy’s epic penalty shootout win over Spain in the first Euros semi-final was a thrill ride from start to finish.

Not only that, it also had the funniest Euros moment so far when Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci went to celebrate with their ecstatic fans at Wembley.

Striding back towards the pitch his path was blocked by an only slightly over zealous steward who mistook him for a pitch invader. And it’s just fabulous.

When the steward thought Bonucci was a fan trying to get back onto the pitch 🤣#ITAESP #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/SJ4QjmNMcm — Sam Huxley (@samhuxley) July 6, 2021

Wonderful.

The only time it's allowable to say "Do you know who I am?" — Rob Franklin (@justfranklin) July 6, 2021

And here it is in slow motion (and what happened next).

Bonucci’s face when he realizes the steward thinks he’s a fan trying to get on the field is priceless. Bonucci laughing and giving her a hug after she realizes (probably with horror) her mistake is even more priceless.pic.twitter.com/bKTYPeNPKl — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) July 6, 2021

There must be something about the Italians at the Euros. Remember this fabulous moment from their quarter final against Belgium?

Not a doctor but I think he’ll be ok #ItalyBelgium pic.twitter.com/ClnU7aObQH — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021

Now only the second funniest moment from the Euros …

