Sport

This steward mistaking Italy’s Bonucci for a fan is the Euros’ funniest moment

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2021

Italy’s epic penalty shootout win over Spain in the first Euros semi-final was a thrill ride from start to finish.

Not only that, it also had the funniest Euros moment so far when Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci went to celebrate with their ecstatic fans at Wembley.

Striding back towards the pitch his path was blocked by an only slightly over zealous steward who mistook him for a pitch invader. And it’s just fabulous.

Wonderful.

And here it is in slow motion (and what happened next).

There must be something about the Italians at the Euros. Remember this fabulous moment from their quarter final against Belgium?

Now only the second funniest moment from the Euros …

