13 favourite things people said about Boris Johnson getting lost for words

Politics

As you will now be aware, the much-anticipated end of lockdown rules which was due to take place on the 21st of June has officially been delayed until the 19th of July, four weeks later.

Boris Johnson made the heavily-trailed announcement at a press conference on Monday and it wasn’t so much what he had to say – well, it was – but also how he said it that caught a lot of people’s attention.

Wtf? Some of this isn’t even real words pic.twitter.com/mADmLt9Hlk — Hilly (@HillyFoz) June 14, 2021

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

1

“By the end of um er of byjy-bejyly the 19th” pic.twitter.com/1ih52MddZf — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) June 14, 2021

2

Imagine what it was like at the Telegraph trying to turn what this pillock wrote into even vaguely coherent sentences. pic.twitter.com/1aeDlF21HU — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) June 14, 2021

3

One of the great orators of our times… pic.twitter.com/KAyNlEQ54Q — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) June 14, 2021

4

It's this kind of concise information from the Prime Minister that's allowed us to sail through this pandemic like an anvil. pic.twitter.com/RMIt7M7V9E — cluedont (@cluedont) June 14, 2021

5

6

7

Ya gotta feel for the sign guy, he’s biting his lip and crossing his hands at one point pic.twitter.com/e3GpUECyHC — Ben Cicognani (@BCicognani) June 14, 2021

8

Dunno if his sign language is accurate (if that’s even possible) but his body language is certainly screaming ‘the absolute state of this shambles’. — Eala Dubh Sidhe (@EalaDubh) June 14, 2021

9

I feel sick. I used to type live subtitles for deaf people to read on screen at meetings and conferences. I would have lost it. I would have looked over at my deaf client and shrugged. This could have been me. — wrong side of the bridge (@acrossthesevern) June 14, 2021

10

He just got the bloody date wrong.

One job, Johnson.

One job. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 14, 2021

11

Doesn’t this just fill you with confidence?pic.twitter.com/JcEEvrPdA6 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 14, 2021

12

This is our leader, folks, leading. Can you believe it? Can you stand it? https://t.co/oBX2QqJ4Cb — Russell Davies (@RRussellDavies) June 14, 2021

13

Last night in Cornwall must have been large https://t.co/ynWCJEnFer — calum franklin (@chefcalum) June 14, 2021

Took us back to the time when he couldn’t even string two words together.

READ MORE

The Downing Street briefing about postponing ‘Freedom Day’ went as well as you’d expect

Source Twitter @HillyFox