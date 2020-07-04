Boris Johnson tried to string two words together and it’s harder than you think

Here’s Boris Johnson trying to string two words together and it’s like an 8-second distillation of his entire time in Downing Street to date.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

You can say that again pic.twitter.com/YW6elyjxAh — Scott Innes (@Flying_Inside) July 3, 2020

We hope to prevent a second wave through a world beating programme of contract tasting. #DailyBriefing pic.twitter.com/12b8BTUj5i — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) July 3, 2020

I realise I'm veering close to whataboutery but just imagine what would have happened if Diane Abbott had lost the power of speech like this on live TV… https://t.co/sShbXXvFdj — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 3, 2020

Am I the only one feeling ashamed to be British that this gibbering inarticulate walking parody is the Prime Minister? This is embarrassing to watch. He has lost the basic power of speech — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 3, 2020

Works as a loop. https://t.co/jOBIn5c00J — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) July 4, 2020

to be fair 'contact tracing' is a bit of a tongue twister pic.twitter.com/1CcZfONu3a — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) July 3, 2020

Not the only person who’s been struggling with his words.

Trump’s pronunciation of totalitarianism has got to be my favorite moment of this speech #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/vQHfaxuUG2 — Ethan Somers (@ethanjsomers) July 4, 2020

