The Downing Street briefing about postponing ‘Freedom Day’ went as well as you’d expect

The much-anticipated end of lockdown rules which was due to take place on the 21st of June has officially been delayed until the 19th of July, four weeks later.

PM Boris Johnson confirms next stage of lockdown easing in England delayed until 19 Julyhttps://t.co/t3jiGRVT8c pic.twitter.com/IcE7TAZaAL — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 14, 2021

A lot of people blame Boris Johnson, or at least his government, for the disappointing news, after they failed to control travel from India, the presumed origin of the highly transmissible Delta variant, until weeks after it was known to be a problem.

Thanks to Brexit, we have taken back control of our borders. So now WE get to decide which deadly variants to let in and which ones to let in.#lockdownextension — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 14, 2021

We now go live to downing street pic.twitter.com/fUBL3fLton — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 14, 2021

The briefing, which you can watch here, if you haven’t suffered enough, wasn’t as slick as it could or should have been.

Wtf? Some of this isn’t even real words pic.twitter.com/mADmLt9Hlk — Hilly (@HillyFoz) June 14, 2021

He just got the bloody date wrong.

One job, Johnson.

One job. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 14, 2021

The PM fielded one awkward question by insisting that he had great confidence that the 19th of July would be the new Freedom Day.

‘’Boris, tell the UK that 19th of July will be the new freedom day’’ pic.twitter.com/OqgyjAb2sg — Glyn Jones (@GlynJ97) June 14, 2021

from July 2020 pic.twitter.com/ceIHOXxNSe — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 14, 2021

So back to normal on the 19th of July now pic.twitter.com/CeM1eRMFMz — Brakey (@brakey7) June 14, 2021

There seemed to be good news about weddings, with the number of guests to be calculated by how many fit, with social distancing, into the venue, rather than a blanket cap of 30.

Unfortunately, the ban on indoor singing and dancing will remain in place, with outdoor singing and dancing also discouraged.

Dancing indoors at weddings banned, dancing outdoors “not recommended”. It is like being back in Cromwell’s England — Robert Peston (@Peston) June 14, 2021

First they said I could not dance at the wedding; and I said nothing because I did not like to dance at weddings https://t.co/1UiEpApe4n — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 14, 2021

We have to wonder what are the rules on indoor and outdoor fighting; it is a wedding, after all.