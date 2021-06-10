This cat hits so hard it’s hilarious and got people purring in admiration

Animals

What is it about this week and big-punching cats? First there was this absolute knockout.

Mayweather vs Paul round one? pic.twitter.com/4PtoFnXu2N — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) June 6, 2021

And now there’s this hard-hitting moggy which went even more viral because, well, watch.

I'm crying, I've never seen a cat hit this hard pic.twitter.com/zIqmnWypw2 — Key. (@Anointed_Mouf) June 7, 2021

BOOM!

There is no claw, just all paw and pure spite for his hand — THAT bitch Coleman (@Dinosaurflipflo) June 8, 2021

This is surely more like it.

Source Twitter @Anointed_Mouf