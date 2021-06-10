Animals

This cat hits so hard it’s hilarious and got people purring in admiration

Poke Staff. Updated June 10th, 2021

What is it about this week and big-punching cats? First there was this absolute knockout.

And now there’s this hard-hitting moggy which went even more viral because, well, watch.

BOOM!

This is surely more like it.

Source Twitter @Anointed_Mouf

