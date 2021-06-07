This cat’s knockout punch is simply pawesome
There’s knockout punches and there’s knockout punches, and then there’s this knockout punch.
Mayweather vs Paul round one? pic.twitter.com/4PtoFnXu2N
— Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) June 6, 2021
MeOW!
When you lose one of your lives.pic.twitter.com/kP2n2IHoY5
— 𝖠𝖺𝗋𝗈𝗇 𝖶𝗂𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋 (@Wieneraaron) June 6, 2021
Max has heavy hands… pic.twitter.com/wn6qGl7ABn
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 6, 2021
READ MORE
The brilliant story of this lost and found (and found) cat just went viral all over again
Source Twitter @TheoShantonas
More from the Poke
A former Brexit Party MEP asked which two England players didn’t take the knee and it’s a glorious self-own
Naomi Wolf has been banned from Twitter but these 6 tweets will live forever