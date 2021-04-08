This cat going the extra mile to amuse itself is absolutely pawesome

Animals

This cat went the extra mile to amuse itself and it’s one talented pet.

‘I have to do everything myself around here,’ said 9999monkeys who shared it on Reddit.

Hopefully next time the person can put the phone down and pick up the toy.

‘Oh we’re f-cked they’re using tools.’ Impressive-Baker2549 ‘That is one talented cat though look at those paw skills.’ Kami_Katsuki ‘I would not leave my credit card around him.’ CapybaraWarrior ‘My cat doesn’t even want it when I do it.’ noobductive

READ MORE

We feel bad for laughing at this kitten getting the shock of its lives – but just look

Source Reddit u/9999monkeys YouTube