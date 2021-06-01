The Del Amitri singer’s 24 Hours on My Plate is a brilliant antidote to Orlando Bloom and Mark Wahlberg

Celebrity

You might remember the extraordinary daily routines of Orlando Bloom and – a little further back – Mark Wahlberg which went viral because they were just so out of this world (and very, very Hollywood).

Now Del Amitri singer and founding member Justin Currie has gone viral – if not quite so spectacularly – with his own ’24 hours on a plate’ from Waitrose Weekend which is the perfect antidote to all that ‘lost in showbiz stuff’.

“The first thing I do when I wake up in the afternoon…”@thejustincurrie’s 24 Hours On My Plate may have only got 1/5 from the nutritionist, but it gets full marks from me. pic.twitter.com/UiUWHChZe8 — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 31, 2021

And here it is again a bit closer up just in case that’s tricky to read.

And because you’re almost definitely wondering, here’s exactly what nutritionist Emma Williams made of that.

5/5, surely?

The nutritionist is clearly jealous. — MC Hammock 💙 (@RobiMurf) May 31, 2021

I love how indignant her response is. “Ha ha, yes, very funny, but I believe you’ll find that I AM THE EXPERT HERE. You should be eating kale… oh, you did… well, that’s just not good enough, mister!” — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) May 31, 2021

READ MORE

Orlando Bloom seems to be lost in showbiz – 11 one-star reviews

Source Twitter @mrnickharvey Waitrose Weekend