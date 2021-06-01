The Del Amitri singer’s 24 Hours on My Plate is a brilliant antidote to Orlando Bloom and Mark Wahlberg
You might remember the extraordinary daily routines of Orlando Bloom and – a little further back – Mark Wahlberg which went viral because they were just so out of this world (and very, very Hollywood).
Now Del Amitri singer and founding member Justin Currie has gone viral – if not quite so spectacularly – with his own ’24 hours on a plate’ from Waitrose Weekend which is the perfect antidote to all that ‘lost in showbiz stuff’.
“The first thing I do when I wake up in the afternoon…”@thejustincurrie’s 24 Hours On My Plate may have only got 1/5 from the nutritionist, but it gets full marks from me. pic.twitter.com/UiUWHChZe8
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 31, 2021
And here it is again a bit closer up just in case that’s tricky to read.
And because you’re almost definitely wondering, here’s exactly what nutritionist Emma Williams made of that.
5/5, surely?
The nutritionist is clearly jealous.
— MC Hammock 💙 (@RobiMurf) May 31, 2021
I love how indignant her response is. “Ha ha, yes, very funny, but I believe you’ll find that I AM THE EXPERT HERE. You should be eating kale… oh, you did… well, that’s just not good enough, mister!”
— Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) May 31, 2021
