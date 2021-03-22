Orlando Bloom seems to be lost in showbiz – 11 one-star reviews

Twitter

In The Times’ weekly feature, A Life in the Day, celebrities give a snapshot of their life by describing their day. Ronseal would approve.

The most recent, ‘Orlando Bloom on life with Katy Perry and their new baby, Daisy‘, saw the actor reveal a routine that raised a few eyebrows.

Genuinely thought the Orlando Bloom interview in The Sunday Times was a spoof. Is it really not?

Let’s just take a closer look at some of that.

It’s all a bit ‘Lost in showbiz’, but while we’re not here to judge someone’s harmless breakfast or lifestyle choices, it was almost inevitable that Twitter would take the piss – and when they did, it was pretty funny.

1.

I feel like Orlando Bloom might be perfect to play Ian Ventham in the film of #TheThursdayMurderClub pic.twitter.com/3ctxHY0ngf — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 21, 2021

2.

Orlando Bloom's early-morning routine. Another one for the "Oh do fuck off" folder. https://t.co/IoYrpzuvyt pic.twitter.com/YJPwWm9kDL — Fiona Sturges (@FionaSturges) March 21, 2021

3.

Collagen powder for your hair and nails is a North Manchester staple, pal — Justin Nolan (@jus_tupp28) March 21, 2021

4.

5.

Orlando man, we know you have a bacon and black pudding sarnie then because you’re unemployed you watch Netflix all day. Stop the pretence — Farmer Palmer (@truly_woolie) March 21, 2021

6.

When Orlando Bloom was a kid in the youth group of the theatre I used to work at (in Canterbury) in the 90s, I’m fairly sure I saw him enjoying a packet of Poppets and a Lilt. #OrlandoBloom #Poppets #Lilt https://t.co/VtjNqRiFLu — Jon Holmes (@jonholmes1) March 21, 2021

7.

Orlando Bloom interview or original script for 'American Psycho' https://t.co/yEpgtfwHc5 — Matthew Kesby (@MLaurieKesby) March 21, 2021

8.

Katy Perry to Orlando Bloom: “Babe are you okay? You’ve barely touched your brain octane oil” pic.twitter.com/dWy1Ywm1kd — Hannah Tindle (@hannahtindle) March 21, 2021

9.

The original version of Orlando Bloom's morning routine: pic.twitter.com/SZ9nPIw0eJ — Ryan Le Breton (@ryanlebreton) March 21, 2021

10.

Woke up after a lie in and saw the TL full of Orlando Bloom's morning regimen. I shambled to the kitchen and made a tea accompanied by a stick of kinder bueno. There are no right answers. — Paddy Duffy (@PaddyDuffy) March 21, 2021

11.

If Alan Partridge lived on Vauxhall Road and took the red pill. https://t.co/Du7lq5GBZz — Roy (@badwool9) March 21, 2021

By a weird coincidence, Orlando Bloom’s morning runs a lot like that of comedian Joe Heenan.

Me & Orlando Bloom have the exact same morning routine pic.twitter.com/7AYtfUVgU8 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 21, 2021

Uncanny!

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘typical daily schedule’ is as weird as it is terrifying

Source The Times