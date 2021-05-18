Tim Burgess led the trolling of Nigel Farage’s US tour and it’s fabulous

Celebrity

You may – or may not – have noticed that Nigel Farage is off on a ‘comeback’ of the US.

Farage will take a break from wishing people happy birthday on Cameo to tour nearly a dozen American states in the hope of ‘energising grassroots activists’.

The good news is his tour has already attracted lots of attention, just not the sort he’d have been hoping for after lots of people – including Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess – noticed that the tickets to the event were free.

So they did this.

And people were only too happy to take him up on it.

Thanks Tim. I just booked two tickets.

I would miss this for the world. — Cory Eisentraut (@TheRealEisey) May 16, 2021

Booked, won’t see you there! — Alex (@lambofsod) May 16, 2021

Tits Magee just secured a place 👍 pic.twitter.com/vBiVSMsaU7 — Antony Gatley (@AntonyGatley) May 16, 2021

just booked 5 x 2 tickets. [email protected] will be in for a surprisr — TickTock (@BrexitClock) May 16, 2021

I booked under Ray Cist. — S J Hammerschmidt 💙 #StopRacism ✋🏿♥️🤚🏻 (@sjhammerschmidt) May 16, 2021

That would be naughty and I don’t approve. 😉 And I’d like to point out that if you want to book tickets there’s a maximum of two per customer. So if you need more than that then you will need multiple email accounts. — Rev James Bissett (@Revinthenorth) May 16, 2021

And we loved the singer’s follow-up tweet as well.

For balance, anybody who wants to buy Charlatans tickets and not show up is welcome to do so here https://t.co/LydVwwTPIm — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 17, 2021

He wasn’t the only one more than happy to publicise Farage’s US tour.

Remember that time K-pop fans ruined Trump’s big election rally by booking free tickets they had no intention of ever using? On a completely unrelated topic, Nigel Farage is offering free tickets to his latest tour…https://t.co/Jy7dpDVJR5 — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) May 16, 2021

#nigelfarage is grifting in America… His shows are free to get tickets for… It’d be a real shame if the people who booked the show’s weren’t able to make it… https://t.co/QF6QljswVL@miffythegamer @Otto_English @other_mrs — Martin Poler (@martinpoler) May 16, 2021

ATTENTION Please register for this Nigel Farage event… …*even* if you can’t make it.https://t.co/5z1E8Hbmxp — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) May 16, 2021

Great news, Nige. You’re a sell-out!

